Ex-LSU star Brian Thomas Jr. predicts Jayden Daniels-like fate for QB Garrett Nussmeier in 2025

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified May 18, 2025 21:39 GMT
Ex-LSU star Brian Thomas Jr. predicts Jayden Daniels-like fate for QB Garrett Nussmeier in 2025 - GETTY

Garrett Nussmeier has spent his entire college football career with the LSU Tigers. The pocket passing shot caller was a backup in the first three seasons, but finally took over the starting job for the 2024 campaign.

Nussmeier spent the 2023 and 2024 seasons as Jayden Daniels' primary backup. He learned the ropes from Daniels as the Tigers solidified their status as one of the best teams.

Ahead of Nussmeier's second season as a starter, former teammate Brian Thomas Jr. has huge expectations.

"I definitely feel like Garrett can do the exact same thing like Jayden," Thomas said on Sunday, according to WAFB's Jacques Doucet.
"Like I said, being with Garrett, we came in together and seeing him get better and progress each and every year. I feel like he got the ability to do the same thing."
Thomas knows something about playing with talented shot callers. He caught passes from Daniels while at LSU, and currently gets the ball from former No.1 pick Trevor Lawrence.

Thomas and Nussmeier share a close friendship as the pair got into LSU around the same time. It might have taken Nussmeier longer to hold down a starting role, but it's better late than never for the talented shot caller.

What's next for Garrett Nussmeier and LSU?

Garrett Nussmeier thrived in his first year as the full-time starting quarterback of the LSU Tigers. He completed 64.2% of his passes for 4,052 yards, 29 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 13 starts. He steadied the ship previously left by Jayden Daniels.

Nussmeier has brought a different style of play to the Tigers during his stint as QB1. He prefers to do his work in the pocket rather than rack up rushing yards like Daniels. His play style contributed to the Tigers winning nine games in the 2024 season.

The upcoming campaign is pivotal for Nussmeier, as he'll likely declare for the NFL draft at the end of the season. It's expected that Nussmeier puts up stellar numbers to solidify his spot as a Day 1 pick and close out his collegiate football career in style.

The Tigers will look to win their first national championship since the days of Joe Burrow at quarterback.

Edited by Ribin Peter
