Ex-NFL scout raises major red flags on Shedeur Sanders' Browns debut despite Coach Prime's son balling out vs. Panthers

Shedeur Sanders made his debut for the Cleveland Browns in their preseason win over the Carolina Panthers on Friday. Sanders posted a stat line of 138 passing yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions as the Browns recorded a blowout win over the Panthers.Despite the general outpouring of support, former NFL scout Daniel Kelly has raised some notable red flags. On Saturday, the former New York Jets scout posted on X:&quot;PFF just released Shedeur Sanders average time to throw on all drop backs against the Panthers in his pre-season debut: 3.48 seconds. In 2024 per Next Gen Stats NFL QBs time to throw in the regular season was between 2.42 and 3.14 seconds.&quot;Kelly was one of Sanders' biggest critics during the pre-draft process. He famously stated that Coach Prime's son would have been undrafted if not for his last name. The Cleveland Browns ended up selecting Sanders in the fifth round of the 2025 draft, and he'll look to put up a solid showing with every chance he gets.Shedeur Sanders is looking to climb the Browns' depth chartAccording to ESPN, Shedeur Sanders was the Browns' QB4 in the first three weeks of training camp. He got reps behind veterans Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel. However, the Colorado Buffaloes product hasn't received any reps with the first-team offense.Sanders got the chance to start against the Panthers due to both Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel dealing with hamstring injuries. That left him, Joe Flacco and fresh addition Tyler Huntley as the only fit quarterbacks on the roster.Sanders took advantage of the opportunity and staked his claim for a higher spot on the depth chart. His first touchdown was a pinpoint 7-yard pass to wideout Kaden Davis, early in the second quarter. He found Davis once again late in the quarter with a 12-yard pass. Sanders didn't play in the fourth quarter.The Browns have two more preseason games before the start of the regular season. It remains to be seen whether Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel are fit enough to feature in either game.