Ex-Texas assistant confesses to feeling "envious" of Steve Sarkisian for unique reason

Steve Sarkisian is arguably at the peak of his career at the moment. He joined the Texas Longhorns in January of 2021 as their 31st head coach and has been proving his worth ever since.

After a rocky couple of years at the beginning, Sarkisian was successfully able to turn things around for the Longhorns, especially when he started recruiting talent powerhouses like Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning.

The Longhorns have been making it to the college football playoffs for the last two years, and many fans and analysts believe the program can win the national championship as well in 2025. But former Texas assistant coach, Les Koenning Jr., envies Sarkisian for a very different reason.

"If you ever get the chance to see and and watch Steve Sarkisian on TV, he does a tremendous job of explaining stuff and he's pretty upfront and outright with everything," Koenning said during a recent interview with On Texas Football. "And that's pretty impressive as a coach, because most coaches don't want to tell you the truth."

"You're very envious of that when you look at him as a coach because he's just, watching him on his interviews and stuff, he's polished...He's somebody that represents the university very, very well. And of course, he's winning. Winning cures a lot of things."

Sarkisian has earned a reputation for being straightforward and articulate in his press conferences. Unlike most other coaches, he has mastered the art of being candid without revealing all the discreet information about his team.

Steve Sarkisian opened up about major issues he faced in early years at Texas

Steve Sarkisian's first two years ended with unimpressive records of 5-7 and 8-5 in 2021 and 2022 respectively. The Longhorns were also struggling in the classroom.

During a conversation with Josh Pate, Sarkisian shared that they had an accumulative GPA of 2.33 as a team, which made him realise that the Longhorns lack a proper culture.

"So what was the problem? What was our issue? I said, we have a culture issue. We lack accountability. We're entitled, okay. We don't serve others, it's about me … I know we've touched on this before, but at that moment, it was like that's the real issue going on."

The Longhorns will kick off the 2025 college football season against Ohio State in Columbus on August 30th.

