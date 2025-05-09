"Hasn’t proven anything yet": CFB fans react as analyst projects Arch Manning as the No.1 pick from 2026 QB draft class

Arch Manning's hype ahead of the 2025 college football season is unlike anything we've seen in recent years. Even though he has started only two college games, he is projected to win the Heisman Trophy this year and become the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL draft.

Manning's recruitment process was exciting due to his ties to legends like Eli and Peyton Manning.

After choosing the Longhorns in July 2022, many expected him to wait one year behind Quinn Ewers and get the starting role in 2024.

However, because Ewers decided to come back for another year, Manning had to wait one more year. He is finally ready to take the spotlight as the Longhorns' starting QB.

Despite his limited time on the field, many analysts project Manning to be the No. 1 pick, including Bucky Brooks from Fox Sports. Brooks shared the projections on Thursday.

Fans expressed their thoughts on the analysis on X.

More fans expressed their opinions on whether Arch Manning will even declare for the 2026 draft:

"It's unlikely Arch Manning will declare for the Draft with just one year as a full-time starter under his belt. If he's anything like his uncles, he'll be staying at least four years." one fan commented.

"I don’t understand people having Arch Manning at #1. He’s never started (in a somewhat meaningful game) and we don’t really know how good he is or isn’t. He obviously has a ton of potential but he hasn’t proven anything yet." another fan expressed doubt.

"If you believe Manning is leaving Texas after this year, then you don't belong talking about football period." another fan said.

Arch Manning spills the beans on relationship with Quinn Ewers

Even though Quinn Ewers led Texas to two college football playoffs, the hype around Arch Manning frequently took over what he was doing for the program.

In an interview with Josh Pate on Wednesday, Steve Sarkisian also said that the new Texas wouldn't be the same if Ewers didn't commit to the program, highlighting his contributions to the Longhorns' success.

“He’s just been so good to me over the years, it’s probably pretty annoying having me as a backup, just with all the media stuff,” Manning told reporters after spring practice last month. “But he handled it like a champ.”

The Longhorns will kick off their 2025 season against Ohio State in Columbus.

