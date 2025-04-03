Ezekiel Durham-Campbell Transfer Portal: Top 3 landing spots for Louisiana Tech defensive lineman

Junior defensive lineman Ezekiel Durham-Campbell has entered the transfer portal. The defensive lineman totaled 21 tackles and two passes defended in parts of two seasons with the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs after playing for Lenoir-Rhyne in 2022.

The 6-foot-5, 241-pound edge rusher hasn’t been able to find the field consistently, playing in 11 games over two seasons with the Bulldogs. He also had 23 tackles for Lenoir-Rhyne.

While Ezekiel Durham-Campbell hasn’t been able to make much of an impact on the field, he has the size and some traits that could be appealing to some programs looking to load up in 2025. Here are three destinations that could work for the edge player.

Top 3 landing spots for Ezekiel Durham-Campbell

#3, Virginia Tech Hokies

Arguably, the biggest position need for the Virginia Tech Hokies is at the edge, where they lost Antwaun Powell-Ryland and his 25.5 sacks over the last two years. The Hokies added James Djonkam and Ben Bell, but there is still no leading candidate to take on his production.

The team will likely rely on a committee approach. Ezekiel Durham-Campbell hasn’t gotten a college sack yet, but Virginia Tech could take a chance and see if he responds or, at the very least, add more depth at the position.

#2. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Perhaps a move back home could be in order for the Atlanta native. Georgia Tech was dead last in the ACC in sacks and lost leading pass-rushers Sylvain Yondjuen and Romello Height.

Despite its defensive struggles, Georgia Tech upset previously undefeated Miami and was close to doing the same to rival Georgia in the season finale. If it can add some help on that side of the ball, it could challenge in the wide-open ACC.

Georgia Tech coach Brent Key added A.J. Hoffler (Clemson), Brayden Manley (Mercer) and Ronald Triplette (UTSA) to the mix, but the Yellow Jackets are still looking for help. Ezekiel Durham-Campbell could compete for playing time, and a more familiar setting might help him finally break through at the college level.

#1, UNLV Rebels

Dan Mullen’s UNLV Rebels are reworking their entire roster. Few teams faced as much turnover as the Rebels after Barry Odom left for Purdue. Mullen has SEC coaching experience and could build a solid program in Las Vegas but needs to add talent.

For Durham-Campbell, that could mean a chance to compete for playing time from Day 1. Adding as much depth and talent as possible should be the priority for UNLV, and giving the former Bulldog a chance could work for both sides.

