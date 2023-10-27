Fact check: Did the FBI join Michigan police for probe on alleged sign-stealing?

The Michigan Wolverines are under investigation by the NCAA in a sign-stealing scandal that centers around Connor Stalions.

The suspended staffer is accused of purchasing tickets to more than 30 games, involving 11 of their 13 Big Ten rivals, over the last three years. At least three different people attended the games in question, with each recording the sideline for the duration of the game.

Pete Thamel and Mark Schlabach of ESPN recently shared details of the alleged operation earlier this week, stating:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

"The scope of the University of Michigan's alleged sign-stealing operation includes both video evidence of electronics prohibited by the NCAA to steal signs and a significant paper trail, sources told ESPN. Stalions forwarded the tickets he bought to at least three different people in different areas of the country, sources say, which hints at the breadth of the operation.

"The NCAA is expected to receive video evidence this week of illegal technology used in scouting tied to tickets purchased by Stalions, according to sources. An opposing Big Ten school looked up in-stadium surveillance video from a game earlier this year, and sources said the person in the seat of the ticket purchased by Stalions held his smartphone up and appeared to film the home team's sideline the entire game."

Tickets were reportedly purchased as recently as last week's matchup between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Penn State Nittany Lions, both of whom the Wolverines play later this season.

The seats purchased were around the 45-yard line with an angle to view the sideline. In-person scouting has been banned since 1994.

Did the FBI join Michigan police to look into sign-stealing?

The FBI and University of Michigan police have teamed up, but it's not to look into the sign-stealing scandal. Instead, the two departments are investigating computer crimes allegedly committed by former Wolverines offensive coordinator Matt Weiss.

The university police department confirmed the investigation in an email to Tony Garcia of the Detroit Free Press:

"The University of Michigan Police Department has partnered with the Federal Bureau of Investigation regarding the Matt Weiss unauthorized computer access incident.

"Currently, the investigation is extensive, ongoing, and is of the utmost priority. Additional information will be provided when available."

While he has not been charged with a crime, Weiss is under investigation for computer access crimes. He has been accused of accessing university email accounts without authorization.