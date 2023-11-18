Fact Check: Is Tom Brady Michigan's "Uncle T?"

As per Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports, the NCAA presented evidence to Michigan this week indicating that a program booster known as "Uncle T" may have played a role, possibly partially funding, the sign-stealing operation led by former Wolverines staffer Connor Stalions.

Since the reports came out, college football fans have speculated on the identity of the said “Uncle T.” Many fans have pointed to the possibility of former Michigan quarterback and seven-time Super Bowl winner, Tom Brady, being the individual in question.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Is Tom Brady Michigan’s “Uncle T?”

The rumors of Tom Brady potentially being the "Uncle T" in question have been debunked.

Dan Wetzel, who was involved in the earlier report alongside Ross Dellenger, has disclosed that the seven-time Super Bowl winner is not the individual in question, whose identity remains hidden.

"I can report, along with @Ross Dellenger, that Michigan booster "Uncle T" is not Tom Brady."

Expand Tweet

Brady was linked to the allegation due to his connection with the football program. The legendary quarterback had his college career with the Wolverines before proceeding to the NFL as a late-round pick. His first name "Tom" gave fans the notion that he could be the one.

Notably, Brady has not been known to be a donor to the Michigan football program. That practically limits the chances of him being the booster. However, he's now getting involved in helping raise funds for the Wolverines' NIL with his apparel company known as the Brady Brand.

Expand Tweet

Tim Smith also denies being the person involved

Michigan athletics donor Tim Smith has denied any involvement in the NCAA's investigation into the university's advance scouting scheme. He reckons those in power are looking for someone to be a scapegoat. In a 30-minute call with Yahoo Sports, Smith said:

“I can give you good news. I don’t recognize being known as ‘Uncle T’ and I will refute that myself. I never funded Connor. To say I knew him is perhaps overstating it. I said hi to him. I’ve spoken to him more since he left Michigan to make sure the young man is OK.”

The unraveling of the identity of the individual in question is expected to make the headlines in the next couple of weeks.

Notably, the Big Ten won't proceed with any further investigation after Jim Harbaugh and Michigan agreed to serve the three-game suspension handed to him. However, the NCAA will look to get to the bottom of the incident.