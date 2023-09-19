Fact-check: Is Tyler Buchner Korean? Alabama QB's background explored

Tyler Buchner remains one of the options for Nick Saban amid all the uncertainty at the quarterback position for Alabama this season. The Notre Dame transfer joined the Crimson Tide during the offseason, following offensive coordinator Tommy Rees to the program.

The former five-star prospect has Korean heritage through his mother Audrey Buchner. The quarterback, who has a Caucasian father, was born in Evanston, Illinois, in 2002.

Both of his parents were also athletes in their college days. Todd Buchner was a fullback for the Colgate Raiders, and Tyler's mother participated in equestrian sports at Yale University.

Disappointing tenure at Notre Dame

Coming out of Helix High School in La Mesa, California, Tyler Buchner had offers from numerous reputable college football programs. including Alabama, Georgia, TCU, USC and Michigan, among others. However, he signed with the University of Notre Dame.

He started his college football career as a backup quarterback to Jack Coan in 2021, accumulating 10 substitute appearances as a freshman. He threw for 298 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 336 yards and three touchdowns that season.

He was named the starting quarterback for the Fighting Irish by coach Marcus Freeman in 2022. However, he injured his shoulder against Marshall three games into the season on Sept. 10, 2022, and missed the rest of the regular season.

He made a comeback to the field during the 2022 Gator Bowl where Notre Dame beat South Carolina. He was the game's MVP in that game, his last game for the Fighting Irish before making the move to Alabama.

Will Tyler Buchner take the starting quarterback role for Alabama?

Tyler Buchner made his first start for the Crimson Tide during Week 3's 17-3 win over USF on Saturday. He was given the starting job by Nick Saban after Jalen Milroe had an average outing in the 34-24 loss to Texas in Week 2.

No. 13 Alabama (2-1) returned to winning ways against the USF Bulls (1-2). However, Buchner wasn't impressive enough.

It remains to be seen if Buchner gets to keep the starting role for Alabama as the season progresses. Nick Saban had earlier noted that the team's quarterback competition remains open throughout the season and the starter has to continuously impress to keep the role.