Jalen Milroe injury update: Latest on Alabama QB's availability for Week 6

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe has been performing well in the last few weeks after facing massive criticism for his role in the Crimson Tide's home loss to the Texas Longhorns.

In the past two outings against Ole Miss and Mississippi State, Milroe has thrown for 389 yards and rushed for 97 yards, with two rushing touchdowns.

Rumors have swirled on social media over Milroe's injury status before Alabama travels to College Station to face Texas A&M.

Austin Hannon of Bama Central revealed that the injury rumors about the Alabama QB are false, labeling them a hoax.

On the "Pat McAfee Show," during the week, Milroe's coach, Nick Saban, revealed his talk with his quarterback who's returning to his home state before the clash against Texas A&M.

“I just met with Jalen and I told him the same thing. I said, ‘Just because you’re going back to Texas, that doesn’t mean you gotta to do something different," Saban said. "You just gotta play your game, fundamentally do what you’re supposed to do so it gives you the best chance to be successful."

The growth of Jalen Milroe

Jalen Milroe was tasked with the challenging task of replacing Heisman winner and No. 1 overall NFL draft pick Bryce Young.

The changeover was not smooth, and the Alabama QB situation has been one of the problems plaguing the Crimson Tide this season.

The loss to Texas seemed like the end of a dynasty for Nick Saban, and the players were widely criticized by the fans, and one of the most maligned was Jalen Milroe.

The QB was dropped against South Florida with Tyler Buchner and Ty Simpson playing but not doing enough to be Q1.

It now seems like a blessing in disguise, with Alabama reeling off three wins on the trot with Milroe at the center of the excellent form.

Todd McVey, Milroe's high school coach from Tompkins High School, Texas, praised him while speaking to Bama Central.

"Seems like each week he's (Milroe) getting a little more comfortable, he's doing a little bit more. He's just growing in it. I think that takes time and patience. Obviously everybody doesn't have patience sometimes," McVey said. "When he was a sophomore we started out handing off and doing some things, by the end of the year he was running the whole offense. We're three rounds deep in the state playoffs in NRG Stadium slinging it all over the place."

McVey's words will give Alabama fans confidence that there's so much more to come from their QB1.