How to watch Alabama vs. Texas A&M game today? - Time, Channel, live Stream and starting QB October 7 | College Football Week 6

Alabama travels to College Station to lock horns with Texas A&M in one of SEC West's juiciest games. Both teams have a similar record, 4-1 overall, and 2-0 in conference play making this one of week six's biggest fixtures.

The Texas A&M Aggies arrive with strong momentum, coming off an impressive 34-22 win against the Arkansas Razorbacks in Arlington, marking their third consecutive win.

The loss to the Texas Longhorns revealed the weaknesses in Nick Saban's inexperienced team but the Crimson Tide have bounced back strongly since then, reeling off three consecutive wins. Two of those were convincing wins against Ole Miss and Mississippi State where the old animated Nick Saban reappeared on the sidelines.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Jimbo Fisher, one of the few former Saban assistants to have outwitted the coaching legend, accomplished this feat in 2021 when his Aggies triumphed over the Crimson Tide. He offered praise for the team Nick Saban has assembled, acknowledging their exceptional skills and prowess on the field.

"Alabama has no weaknesses. They’re a tremendous football team,' Fisher said. "They’re coached very well. (Nick Saban) will have his team ready to play, there is no doubt.”

Saban was under no illusions as to the task awaiting his team against the Aggies rushers at Kyle Field.

"I think we got to do a much better job of having a firm pocket and protecting the quarterback against really good pass rushers."

Expand Tweet

What channel is Alabama vs. Texas A&M on today?

TV channel (national): CBS

CBS Live stream: FuboTV

When and where are the Crimson Tide and the Aggies playing?

The Crimson Tide and the Aggies meet on October, 7 at Kyle Field, College Station, Texas.

Alabama vs. Texas A&M start time

Date: Saturday, October, 7

Saturday, October, 7 Kickoff: 3:30 p.m. ET

Who will be the starting quarterback for the Crimson Tide?

Jalen Milroe has cemented his position as the Crimson Tide's starting QB and Jimbo Fisher showered him with praise.

“This guy, when he takes off, you may never catch him. The whole thing is you have to keep him in the pocket when you rush him and not give him outlets.”

Who will be the starting quarterback for the Aggies?

Max Johnson will start the game after Connor Weigman got injured. Johnson went 17-of-28 for 210 yards and two touchdowns against Arkansas.

In the week before the clash against Alabama, he was hyped about being QB1.

"It's good knowing that I'm going to be in there and starting it off," he said. "But I've always prepared the same way, whether I was in or not. We had a great week of preparation this week."

The Aggies against the Crimson Tide is week six's marquee matchup and one that will have massive ramifications for the SEC West.

Also read: What channel is the Georgia vs Kentucky game on today? When. where and how to watch the week 6 game - How to watch