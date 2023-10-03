Alabama coach Nick Saban has bounced back from the early season loss against Texas in Tuscaloosa with three straight wins with the most impressive coming against Mississippi State during week five action.

In the game, kicker Conor Talty had to make a huge tackle to save a touchdown in a clash that the Crimson Tide ultimately won 40-17.

Nick Saban wasn't happy with the situation though, and in the press conference on Monday before his team faces Texas A&M, he made his feelings abundantly clear.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

“I hope they never have to make a tackle if you want to know the truth about it,” Saban said. “One of the worst things that could ever happen to us –because we have good specialists– so if we put them in a tackling drill and they get hurt and they can’t kick any more”

When Talty went to celebrate with his teammates, Saban was an angry figure on the sideline.

Saban explained what he would ideally like for his kickers to do.

“They’ve got to kick a lot, they’ve got to tackle a little,” Saban said. “So you’ve got to kind of prioritize. You do that some in camp, but I’m just hoping that they never have to make a tackle. And I think if we cover kicks the way we’re supposed to, hopefully they won’t.”

Taskmaster Nick Saban makes a comeback

After showing a more laidback attitude during spring camp, there was a suspicion that Nick Saban had mellowed and was not a fiery character anymore.

He put that notion firmly to bed in Starkville against Mississippi State as he was animated and shouted at several players who let their concentration slip.

At halftime, while speaking to ESPN's Quint Kessenich, Nick Saban explained the Crimson Tide's rapid improvement as the half wore on.

“You didn’t see me get on them over there? Maybe that’s what changed,” Saban said. “I don’t know. You make that call.”

Afterward, Nick Saban laid the blame cheekily at his wife, Terry Saban's door.

“Miss Terry told me if they’re not playing good, to get on their butt,” Saban said. “So I just did what I was told.”

After the early season's setbacks, the Crimson Tide are now 2-0 in SEC (Southeastern Conference) West play and after the game, Saban could see light at the end of the tunnel.

“There’s a lot of good things that we need to build on,” Saban said. “There are signs of the way we played in the second half against Ole Miss, and times that we played in this game tonight, where we just gotta build on that.”

Whether Saban can lead Alabama to the championship game will depend on the small details he was worried about on Saturday and will hope the team improves on that.