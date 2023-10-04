Nick Saban's daughter Kristen Saban flaunts her favorite Texas A&M game day outfit as Alabama prepares for decisive Aggies showdown

In the latter parts of their win against Mississippi State on Saturday, Nick Saban's team showed flashes of the old Alabama. This is after the legendary coach had laid into some of his players during a sloppy initial performance.

Next up is a trip to College Station to face one of Saban's old assistants, Jimbo Fisher, now coach of the Texas A&M Aggies.

Saban's daughter, Kristen Saban, has the perfect outfit planned for the pivotal clash and she showed it off on her Instagram stories with the caption:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

"This gameday shirt is hot @jnj apparelstore."

Enter caption

Nick Saban not underestimating Texas A&M

The Texas A&M Aggies are unranked but they haven't had an awful season by any stretch with a 4-1 record so far and they will make for tricky opponents for Nick Saban on the road.

He praised Jimbo Fisher's team and challenged his players to stay focused in the press conference before the game.

"It's going to be really important for us to have the kind of intensity that we need to have throughout the week in practice," Saban said. "It's almost like, hey, we're going to challenge you this week in practice because it's going to be hard in the game. And you need to be locked in all week long. You need to be ready for the challenge that you're going to get when you play against a good team on the road in a really tough environment."

The effect of Terry Saban on Nick Saban

Nick Saban had the fire in the belly once more on the sidelines against Mississippi State and he put it all down to Terry Saban, his wife.

"Miss Terry told me if they're not playing good, get on everybody," Saban said. "So I'd say that's just me doing what I'm told."

Expand Tweet

The game against Mississippi State was the only one that Terry Saban has missed during her husband's time as coach of Alabama. During his weekly press conference, Saban told a hilarious story about it.

"She waited up for me to get home, so that was a good thing," Saban said. "It was one of the first games she's missed and didn't go to since we've been here — I think it is the first, actually. She said she could see what's happening a lot better on TV, so I got coached up quite a bit when I got home."

Alabama fans will hope that Nick Saban's wife can continue to make sure that he's a disciplinarian, for the good of the Crimson Tide.