What channel is the Georgia vs Kentucky game on today? When. where and how to watch the week 6 game - How to watch

Week 6 will witness a ranked SEC clash during the Georgia vs Kentucky game. Georgia continues to be ranked No.1 as they are looking to three-peat the national championship. On the other hand, Kentucky Wildcats are ranked 20 in the AP ranking heading into the upcoming weekend game.

The Georgia Bulldogs have not lost a single game so far this season. Last weekend's game against Auburn was the toughest game yet so far for them this season. But they went on to win that contest 20-27 and continue their winning ways. If the Bulldogs manage to remain consistent throughout the season, then their hopes of winning three consecutive national championships might turn into a reality.

The Wildcats have also had an outstanding season, winning all five of the games played. Last weekend saw them go against the Florida Gators. Kentucky looked strong during that matchup, as they dismantled Florida 33-14 to continue their winning streak. Will they be able to break the winning streak of Georgia, or will they record their first loss of the season this weekend?

Here is all you need for the Georgia vs Kentucky game of week 6

What channel is Georgia vs Kentucky on today?

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: FuboTV

Fans can catch all the action of the Georgia vs Kentucky game on the ESPN network on their televisions. Apart from this, the live stream of the game will also be available on the ESPN app and FuboTV app.

Georgia vs Kentucky start time

Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Kickoff: 7 p.m. ET.

The Georgia vs Kentucky game is scheduled to be played on October 7. It is expected to kick off at around 7 p.m. ET at the Sanford Stadium, the home turf of the Georgia Bulldogs.

The Georgia quarterback situation

Following the departure of Stetson Bennett to the NFL, Carson Beck had been named as his replacement and the starting QB for Georgia this season. Beck spent the last two seasons as the backup to Bennett and has used this time to build up his experience of the game and the position.

Georgia Auburn Football

And so far, in his debut QB1 season for Georgia, Carson Beck has been putting up a great performance so far. He has managed to record 1,497 passing yards and 7 passing touchdowns for his team in five games. Fans will be expecting him to lead the Bulldogs to national championship glory just like Bennett did in the past two seasons.

The Kentucky quarterback situation

NC State transfer Devin Leary has been performing decently in his debut season for Kentucky as their starting quarterback. Leary was named the QB1 for NC State back in 2021. However, last season saw his campaign cut short because of a pectoral muscle injury. After this, he decided to enter the transfer portal and join the Wildcats.

Florida Kentucky Football

So far this season, Devin Leary has put up 1,129 passing yards and 10 passing touchdowns. However, he has already thrown for 5 interceptions. Can he lead his team to victory over the back-to-back national champions?

