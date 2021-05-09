FCS College Football semifinals: 5 takeaways from the South Dakota State Jackrabbits' big win over Delaware

The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens traveled to meet the South Dakota State Jackrabbits for the FCS College Football semifinals. South Dakota State took control of the game and never looked back, handing Delaware a big defeat. The Jackrabbits have now scored 30+ points in all three FCS playoff games.

Delaware had one of the toughest roads getting to the FCS semifinals. The Blue Hens defeated Sacred Heart in the first round and upset Jacksonville State in round two. Unfortunately for the Blue Hens, they ran into the Jackrabbits, who have dominated in the FCS playoffs.

Here are five takeaways from the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens and South Dakota State Jackrabbits' FCS playoff semifinal game.

1) South Dakota State's defense has given up the least amount of points in the FCS playoffs

South Dakota State Jackrabbits

The South Dakota State Jackrabbits' defense has only given up a total of 32 points in its last three FCS playoff games. South Dakota State has forced six turnovers in its last three games as well. The Jackrabbits will lean on their defense to carry the school to an FCS National Championship.

#FCSPlayoffs semifinal-round final:



No. 1 seed South Dakota State (8-1) 33, Delaware (7-1) 3



Jackrabbits, behind 24th-year coach John Stiegelmeier, advance to national championship game for the first time.



QB Mark Gronowski: 2 TD passes, TD catch; Jackrabbits total 7 sacks pic.twitter.com/U3Ezxwaiup — FCS Football (@FCS_STATS) May 8, 2021

2) Pierre Strong is the difference-maker for the South Dakota State Jackrabbits

South Dakota State Jackrabbits

Pierre Strong had a strong performance against Delaware on Saturday. Strong rushed for 73 yards and one touchdown on 14 attempts for the Jackrabbits offense. He also went 1-1 with 24 passing yards and one touchdown.

3) Mark Gronowski could be the reason South Dakota State wins the FCS National Championship

South Dakota State Jackrabbits

During the semifinal game against Delaware, Mark Gronowski threw for 162 yards and two touchdowns. He added 27 rushing yards on seven attempts. Gronowski didn't stop there, as he caught one pass for 24 yards and a touchdown.

South Dakota State running a Quads Double Pass QB Throwback Screen pic.twitter.com/4ChXGfunab — Coach Dan Casey (@CoachDanCasey) May 8, 2021

4) Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens' offense didn't show up

Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens

The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens were held without a touchdown during the FCS semifinal matchup against South Dakota State. Nolan Henderson passed for 142 yards and rushed the football 20 times for 14 yards. The Blue Hens offense ran the football 45 times for 68 yards against the Jackrabbits.

5) Delaware's defense fell behind early and couldn't recover

Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens

The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens' defense gave up 27 points in the first half against South Dakota State. After hitting a field goal in the first quarter, the Blue Hens failed to score for the rest of the game. Delaware's defense played well in the second half, only surrendering six points, but it proved to be a day late and a dollar short in the end.