FCS Football Odds, Picks & Predictions: Best bets for Sam Houston State vs South Dakota State FCS National Championship - May 16th, 2021

The FCS National Championship Game is set for kickoff on Sunday. South Dakota State have been unstoppable throughout the 2020-2021 FCS Playoffs, scoring 30+ points in all their games. Sam Houston State too had their own success when they upset North Dakota State Bison in the second round.

For the first time since 2017, there will be a new FCS college football national champion. Both teams have a number of talented players on offense as well as defense. The game should be pretty even heading into kickoff.

Let's take a look at the best bets for the 2020-2021 FCS National Championship Game between Sam Houston State and South Dakota State.

Sam Houston State Bearkats vs South Dakota State Jackrabbits Betting lines

Spread

Sam Houston State: +4.5 (-110)

South Dakota State: -4.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Sam Houston State: +148

South Dakota State: -195

Over/Under

Over: 47.5 (-113)

Under: 47.5 (-108)

Sam Houston State Bearkats vs South Dakota State Jackrabbits: Score Prediction and Best Betting Options

South Dakota State Jackrabbits

On paper, both teams have elite defenses and both their offenses are above average. When it comes to picking the best bet, South Dakota State are the better selection. Sam Houston State had to work hard for every win they got in the last three postseason games.

South Dakota State University advances to the FCS national championship with a 33-3 win over Delaware. The Jacks will play either Sam Houston or James Madison next Sunday at 1 pm CT. pic.twitter.com/94S5t1tO63 — SDPB Sports (@SDPBSports) May 8, 2021

Score Prediction:

South Dakota State: 24

Sam Houston State: 14

Best Betting Options

Under: 47.5

South Dakota State: -4.5

Sam Houston State Bearkats vs South Dakota State Jackrabbits: Predictions

South Dakota State Jackrabbits

South Dakota State's true freshman quarterback Mark Gronowski may not be highly accurate, but he hasn't thrown an interception during the FCS Playoffs. Gronowski looks for his two favorite targets, Jaxon Janke and Jadon Janke, when throwing the football. Mark Gronowski also added 567 rushing yards, another area that Sam Houston State will need to watch out for on Sunday.

The Bearkats are headed to Frisco for the FCS National Championship 🚍 pic.twitter.com/SGQxYb5QVf — Walk-On Radio (@WalkOnRadio) May 14, 2021

The South Dakota State have two phenomenal running backs behind Gronowski in Pierre Strong Jr. and Isaiah Davis. Strong Jr. has rushed for 650 yards and three touchdowns. Davis, meanwhile, has added 640 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.

Sam Houston State will need their quarterback Eric Schmid to improve his performance from their last two games. Schmid struggled against both Monmouth and James Madison and threw two interceptions against the Dukes during the FCS semi-finals. This is something he cannot repeat against the Jackrabbits.

The Jackrabbits will need to plan on stopping the most explosive player on the Bearkats offense, wide receiver Jequez Ezzard. During the spring season, Ezzard caught 28 passes for 753 yards and seven touchdowns. He has averaged 26.9 yards per reception this season.

The South Dakota State Jackrabbits will lean on their defense, which has carried them this far. South Dakota State's defense has given up only 4.3 yards per play this season and conceded 5.9 yards per attempt to opposing quarterbacks. The Jackrabbits' defense is why they will walk away with a national championship on Sunday.