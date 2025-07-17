  • home icon
  • "Feel like it's Thanksgiving Weekend again" - Michigan alum Dave Portnoy mocks Ryan Day's "hapless" Ohio State amid FOX "Big Noon" rumors

By Nick Igbokwe
Published Jul 17, 2025 16:09 GMT
NCAA Football: Navy at Army - Source: Imagn
Michigan alum Dave Portnoy brutally mocks Ryan Day's "hapless" Ohio State amid FOX Big Noon rumors (image credit: IMAGN)

The Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan Wolverines' rivalry dates back to 1897. It has since evolved into the premier college football rivalry, an annual battle between perennial national championship contenders.

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy is a Michigan alum, and he's no stranger to the age-old rivalry. The outspoken sports personality mocked Ryan Day's Buckeyes amid FOX "Big Noon" reports.

"These are nothing more than rumors at this point. But all the crying from Columbus is making me feel like its Thanksgiving Day weekend again and Michigan is pounding a hapless Buckeye team into the mud for the billionth straight year. 😂😂😂," Portnoy tweeted on Wednesday.
Portnoy's jabs at Ohio State came after reports saying that he is nearing a deal with FOX Sports to appear on "Big Noon Kickoff." The report also mentioned that Barstool content is slated to appear on FS1.

If the deal is completed, Portnoy will join Brady Quinn, Chris Fallica, Mark Ingram, Matt Leinart, Urban Meyer and host Rob Stone on "Big Noon." It would be the latest partnership between Portnoy and FOX, following his frequent appearances on FOX Business Network and FOX News shows over the years.

Michigan is looking to make it five in a row against Ohio State

Dave Portnoy and his fellow Michigan Wolverines alumni and fans have been feeling great over the past few years. The Wolverines are on a four-game winning streak over their archrivals, the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The streak began with Jim Harbaugh as coach, and has remained despite Michigan's disappointing 2024 season under Sherrone Moore. The Ryan Day-led Buckeyes couldn't pull off a win in their 2024 showdown, and the low-scoring game was decided by a last-minute field goal.

The 2025 loss stung for Ohio State, considering the circumstances of the defeat. The Wolverines were unranked, while the Buckeyes were on their way to their first national championship under Day.

Michigan's goal will be to win four games in a row. Meanwile, Ohio State will look to avoid a dreaded fifth consecutive loss against their rivals. The 2025 matchup will occur at the end of November, and there's a lot of pride at stake in the showdown.

About the author
Nick Igbokwe

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.

Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories.

Know More

