"Find $65 million. This isn’t working": Calls mount for Mike Norvell's firing from fans after FSU suffers nail-biting loss to Pitt

College football fans intensified their demands to fire Florida State coach Mike Norvell after the Seminoles absorbed a 34-31 loss to Pittsburgh on Saturday at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida.Norvell's team suffered its third straight defeat after starting the season with three straight wins, including a 31-17 upset of SEC powerhouse Alabama in the season-opener on Aug. 30.This caused fans to call for his ouster and urged the Florida State athletics department to give him the $65-million buyout he's mandated to get in his contract and release him as soon as possible.Other fans didn't mince words on social media and went straight to the point with their demand.Jonathan K @jonny_k34LINKFire Mike NorvellJoshua Heilman @JoshuaHeilmanLINK@FloridaState should fire Mike Norvell. Another coach will bring in 5 star recruits and compete for Championships.JD Yeatts @yeattssir33LINKGotta fire Mike Norvell he don't know what he doing!!Zak☘️ @ZakKnowsBall68LINKFSU should absolutely fire Mike Norvell. No matter the costAnother fan expressed worries about losing several highly-regarded recruits with what Florida State is going through in the past three games.MikeB56 @mike_b56LINKWe just lost all of the potential recruits as well!One user wants Florida State to bring back former coach Jimbo Fisher, who went 83-23 in eight seasons of coaching the team from 2010-17, which was highlighted by a BCS national championship win in 2013.Jesse Livermore's Ghost @posting_anonLINKJimbo's still available.Norvell's team allowed the Panthers to score 13 straight points, giving the visitors a 34-24 lead with 2:28 left. The Seminoles reduced the deficit to three with a touchdown drive but Pittsburgh held on to the last possession to secure the win.