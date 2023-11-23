“First time Johnny Manziel has watched film” - CFB world trolls former Texas A&M QB for reaction to his own career highlights

Former Texas A&M quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel was hosted by Lucas Brody on a recent episode of 'The Reel'. The two had the chance to talk about Manziel's incredible career in college football with Texas A&M and what he was able to achieve in College Station.

Both Brody and Manziel took a look at some of the clips of the quarterback during his time with the Aggies. Manziel was able to relive some of his fascinating plays in the Aggies' backfield and also gave ample explanation on some of the decisions he made then.

There's been a lot of reactions to Johnny Manziel's appearance on 'The Reel'. The fact that the former quarterback was watching football video clips was incredible to some fans. Manziel was notorious for not watching film during his day in college football and the NFL.

Let's take a look at some of the reactions.

Johnny Manziel watched zero film in the NFL

While film study is considered crucial to the success of a player in the NFL, Johnny Manziel wasn't a fan of it. In the Netflix documentary, 'Untold: Johnny Football', Manziel confessed that he did not watch a single minute of tape during his tumultuous two seasons in the NFL.

Having been selected in the first round in 2014 by the Cleveland Browns, Manziel's career lasted just two seasons, where he played just 14 games. It could be said that lack of film study played a role in his failure on the professional stage despite his incredible talent and unique style of play.

During his time with the Browns, Manziel threw for 1,675 yards and seven touchdowns with seven interceptions in 14 games, eight of which he started. His completion rate stood at 57 percent and he was sacked 22 times, showcasing his struggle to adapt to the challenges of NFL.

Doubts regarding Johnny Manziel's ability to sustain his bold and daring style of play in the NFL have persisted over the years. However, revelations in the Netflix documentary provide additional insight into the reasons behind the lack of success in his professional career.

Nonetheless, Manziel's career in college football is nothing short of amazing. He became the first freshman to win the Heisman Trophy and established a legacy at Texas A&M that not many will live up to. His potential earnings if he had played in the era of NIL have been a subject of debate among college football fans.