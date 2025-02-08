Florida football players in Super Bowl LIX ft. Jawaan Taylor and more

Four former Florida Gators will be playing in Super Bowl LIX when the Kansas City Chiefs face off against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Gators will have two players on each team, meaning that whoever wins the game, two Florida alumni will walk off the field as NFL champions.

While the Chiefs will have Jawaan Taylor and DJ Humphries on the field on Sunday, Philadelphia will be counting on CJ Gardner-Johnson and Fred Johnson to win the title.

This also marks the 23rd straight year that a former Gator has made it to the Super Bowl, the third-longest active streak. As if that wasn't enough, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman was at the school as an undergrad.

Here is a look at the four former Gators who will play in Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans.

The four Florida players in Super Bowl LIX

Jawaan Taylor has been inconsistent at Kansas City. - Source: Imagn

#1. Jawaan Taylor, OT, Kansas City Chiefs

A three-year starter at Florida, Jawaan Taylor was a force with the Gators. He started as a true freshman in 2016. In 2018, his third year with the team, the offensive lineman was named to Athlon's Second-Team All-SEC and was also on the SEC Academic Honor Roll.

Taylor entered the NFL Draft as a junior and was selected in the second round by the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he spent four seasons before signing with the Chiefs as a free agent.

Taylor has struggled with penalties in his time in KC, but he has also kept Patrick Mahomes relatively clean on the right side of the line. While the former Jaguar has been dealing with a knee issue, he is expected to start on Sunday.

#2. DJ Humphries, OT, Kansas City Chiefs

Another veteran on the Chiefs offensive line. DJ Humphries was the starting tackle at Florida from 2012 to 2014. He was selected in the first round of the 2015 Draft by the Arizona Cardinals, but after nine years with the team, he was released before the 2024 season.

While he hasn't started for Kansas City, he has been an important depth player for a Chiefs offensive line that has struggled with injuries and inconsistency this season.

#3. CJ Gardner-Johnson, S, Philadelphia Eagles

CJ Gardner-Johnson was an efficient player with the Gators. In 37 games he finished with 161 tackles, nine interceptions, four sacks, and 12 pass breakups. The Cocoa, Florida native was selected in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints.

He played for the Eagles team that made it to the Super Bowl in 2022 against the Chiefs. He signed with the Detroit Lions for the 2023 season before returning to Philadelphia this season. Gardner-Johnson had 35 tackles, six interceptions, and a forced fumble this season.

#4. Fred Johnson, OL, Philadelphia Eagles

Another offensive lineman from Florida will be on the field for the Super Bowl. Fred Johnson played guard with the Gators and actually played alongside Jawaan Taylor in college.

Johnson got to the NFL as an undrafted free agent, signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2019. Following stints with the Cincinnati Bengals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he joined the Eagles in 2022. He is currently a reserve tackle for Philadelphia.

