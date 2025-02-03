Florida football recruiting: 3 players Billy Napier could secure on 2025 national signing day

After ending the season on a four-game winning streak, the Florida Gators are one of the hottest teams heading into the 2025 season. Billy Napier’s squad beat CFP contenders LSU and Ole Miss down the stretch, then dominated an undermanned Tulane team in the Gasparilla Bowl.

The Gators currently have the eighth-ranked recruiting class, according to 247Sports, and have enough firepower to challenge for a College Football Playoff spot. They also added some important pieces already.

While Florida has no 5-star recruits, it has 15 4-star prospects in its ranks with 25 commits. The recruiting class should also get a boost from 4-star safety CJ Ingram, who committed to the Gators in August and is determined to sign. Could the Gators add anyone else?

Here are three players who could join the 2025 recruiting class in Gainesville.

3 athletes Florida could recruit in National Signing Day

#1. Ty Haywood, Offensive Tackle

Ty Haywood would become the first 5-star recruit in Florida's current class. The offensive tackle is the only 5-star prospect still available. The issue for Florida is that Haywood is reportedly leaning toward Michigan.

As long as he doesn’t sign elsewhere, he could still join the Gators. The tackle from Denton, Texas, is a strong blocker with excellent hand technique. He still has room to improve his footwork, but he could start immediately for Florida.

If Billy Napier can bring Haywood in, the recruiting class would receive an immediate boost. Adding Haywood to the offensive line would be an important move, providing depth for the Gators.

#2. Peter Langi, Interior Offensive Lineman

The San Francisco native is one of the top interior linemen still available. Peter Langi is the 83rd-ranked interior lineman in the country and has gathered interest from 26 schools.

While Langi appears to favor teams in the West, Florida could make a final push. The Archbishop Riordan High School product had committed to the Washington Huskies but decommitted later. He could also provide immediate depth at the interior of the line for Florida.

#3. J’Vari Flowers, Cornerback

J’Vari Flowers is an agile cornerback who also doubles as a sprinter. He is reclassifying for the class of 2025 and will join a team this summer. The defensive back has received increased attention since becoming available. Being a Miami, Florida, native could be an advantage for the Gators.

He is an aggressive corner with good anticipation and can use his speed to close the distance if he gets beat off the line. Flowers is also an explosive returner, making him even more appealing.

