Florida Football Schedule 2024: Full list of Gators' SEC opponents for 2024 and rivalry outlook explored

The Florida Gators are coming off a disappointing season, as they limped to a 3-5 finish in the SEC West. That also included a devastating last-minute loss to Missouri as well as a loss to their biggest rivals, in Florida State, alongside beatdowns against Kentucky and Georgia.

Besides the poor showing on the field, the Gators now face a challenge to replace one of the best running-backs in college football in Trevor Etienne, as well as former five-star EDGE rusher Princely Umanmielen and S Kamari Wilson, among others.

Let's take a look at who HC Billy Napier and the Gators will be facing as the 2024 college football season comes around.

Florida Gators football schedule for 2024

Week Opponent Conference Location 0 Miami Hurricanes ACC Ben Hill Griffin Stadium 1 Samford Bulldogs Southern Ben Hill Griffin Stadium 2 Texas A&M Aggies SEC Ben Hill Griffin Stadium 3 Mississippi State Bulldogs SEC Davis Wade Stadium 4 Bye 5 UCF Knights Big 12 Ben Hill Griffin Stadium 6 Tennessee Volunteers SEC Neyland Stadium 7 Kentucky Wildcats SEC Ben Hill Griffin Stadium 8 Bye 9 Georgia Bulldogs SEC EverBank Stadium 10 Texas Longhorns SEC DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium 11 LSU Tigers SEC Ben Hill Griffin Stadium 12 Ole Miss Rebels SEC Ben Hill Griffin Stadium 13 Florida State ACC Doak Campbell Stadium

Florida Gators rivals and non-conference outlook

The Florida Gators start the season with a matchup against their in-state rivals, the Miami Hurricanes, at home.

This matchup has been the origin of some of the most iconic moments in Gators history, so fans will hope for some more of them as the Hurricanes travel to the Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

Gators then face an FCS team in the Samford Bulldogs, one of three "Bulldogs" on their schedule, followed by their first SEC game of the year, as the Aggies with their new HC Mike Elko roll into town.

After their meeting against the second "Bulldogs" on the schedule in Mississppi State, Florida get a bye before taking on in-state team, UCF. Following that, the Gators begin a tough stretch where they face five teams that finished in the Top 13 in the CFP rankings this season: Georgia (6), Texas (3), LSU (13), Ole Miss (11), and Florida State (5).

The Gators finish the season off with a classic rivalry against the Florida State Seminoles at the Doak Campbell Stadium to end the season.

