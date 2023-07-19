Florida HC Billy Napier 2023 SEC Media Days: Complete schedule, list of players, TV channels and more

Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier is scheduled to be at today's 2023 SEC Media Days. The Gators contingent will speak to the media at 2 p.m.

It will be interesting to see what the head coach has to say as the Gators are coming off a 6-7 (3-5) record in 2022. The upcoming college football season will be the second for Napier as the head coach of the program, having taken over to begin the 2022 season.

Florida is in a loaded Southeastern Conference, so it could take a while for the team to get to the top of the standings. The Gators are the only SEC team in the state of Florida and that has been a selling point to get some recruits to come to Gainesville.

Let's take a deeper dive into what we should expect out of today's 2023 SEC Media Days portion for the Florida Gators.

What Florida Gators players will be joining Billy Napier?

Three players will accompany head coach Billy Napier to the 2023 SEC Media Days. One notable absentee is the starting quarterback.

The three that will be taking the podium today are offensive lineman Kingsley Eguakun, defensive back Jason Marshall Jr. and wide receiver Rick Pearsall.

Where can I watch the 2023 SEC Media Days?

There are a couple of different ways to tune into the 2023 SEC Media Days and hear everything Billy Napier is saying. The SEC Network will be airing the event the entire day and give viewers the opportunity to tune in live.

If you are also a member of ESPN+, you can watch the media days there, as each junket is its own stream and they do not overlap.

There will also be streams available and the media portion is typically posted in full on YouTube. Make sure to not miss a second of the exciting engagement.

What other teams will be appearing today?

The Florida Gators are the third of four teams to be available today during the 2023 SEC Media Days. The Alabama Crimson Tide and Arkansas Razorbacks met with the assembled media earlier in the day.

The only other team that will be after the Gators will be the Kentucky Wildcats at approximately 3:25 p.m. Tomorrow will conclude the event with the Ole Miss Rebels, South Carolina Gamecocks and the Tennessee Volunteers taking the podium.

