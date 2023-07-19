SEC Media Days 2023: Day 3 coaches, players, & teams ft Alabama's Nick Saban, Florida's Billy Napier, Kentucky Football & more

The third day of the SEC Media Days 2023 is a few hours away from kicking off. Four teams will be taking their time at the podium on Wednesday afternoon, and the media will get answers to some of the biggest questions.

What players and coaches will make an appearance on Day 3? Today's schedule features some great programs discussing their mindsets for the 2023 college football season and what they will deem a success.

SEC Media Days 2023 Team 1: Alabama Crimson Tide

Allstate Sugar Bowl - Alabama vs. Kansas State

The Alabama Crimson Tide are the first team to take the stage on Wednesday, with head coach Nick Saban leading the charge at 10:05 a.m. They will also have offensive lineman JC Latham, defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry and linebacker Dallas Turner available.

Alabama's time on the podium will feature many questions surrounding the team and if they can bounce back after failing to miss the SEC Championship and College Football Playoff.

Team 2: Arkansas Razorbacks

Arkansas vs. Missouri

The Arkansas Razorbacks will be heading to the podium next at 11:30 a.m. Eastern. Head coach Sam Pittman leads the way as defensive end Landon Jackson, quarterback KJ Jefferson and running back Raheim Sanders will be available to talk to the media.

The Razorbacks are the only team today with a quarterback available during the SEC Media Days 2023. This team was hovering around .500 as they went 7-6 (3-5) last season and trying to improve.

Team 3: Florida Gators

Florida Spring Football Game

Head coach Billy Napier will be leading the charge for the Florida Gators at 2 p.m. Eastern today. They will also have offensive lineman Kingsley Eguakun, defensive back Jason Marshall Jr and wide receiver Rick Pearsall will all be available to the media during the SEC Media Days 2023.

The Gators went 6-7 (3-5) in 2022 and will look to improve in a tough conference. They need to figure out how to upgrade their squad as they are moving on without quarterback Anthony Richardson on the roster.

Team 4: Kentucky Wildcats

TransPerfect Music City Bowl - Iowa vs. Kentucky

The final college football program to make its way to the SEC Media Days 2023 today will be the Kentucky Wildcats. Head coach Mark Stoops leads the way as offensive lineman Eli Cox, defensive lineman Octavious Oxendine and linebacker J.J. Weaver will be accessible to the media as well.

It will be interesting to see how this team does without quarterback Will Levis as the Tennessee Titans selected him in the second round of the 2023 NFL draft.

