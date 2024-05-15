Florida quarterback 2024: Who is likely to start for Billy Napier's Gators this season?

The Florida Gators have been struggling the last few seasons but are looking to turn things around for the 2024 college football season. Coach Billy Napier is going to have to make some decisions regarding starters.

However, none are as important as the quarterback spot. Which quarterback on their roster will be under center when they take on the Miami Hurricanes on Aug. 31?

Who will be the starting quarterback in 2024 for the Florida Gators?

Graham Mertz

Graham Mertz is returning for his sixth and final college football season and is going to wind up being the starting quarterback for the Gators.

He transferred ahead of last season and did incredibly well in Billy Napier's system. Mertz went 261-of-358 (72.9%) for 2,903 yards with 20 passing touchdowns to three interceptions while also running in four rushing touchdowns.

There's no need to attempt to change what's not broken, and with Napier on the hot seat, expect to see Mertz be the first quarterback out of the huddle this season.

DJ Lagway

DJ Lagway is one of the top prospects in the country. He's 247 Sports' third-ranked player and top quarterback in the Class of 2024.

He has an excellent frame at six-foot-three, 241 pounds and has proven to be a dominant dual-threat quarterback. The adjustment from high school to college football, specifically in the Southeastern Conference, can be difficult.

So, expect to see Lagway be the backup quarterback for the Gators before he takez over the reins in 2025.

Clay Millen

Clay Millen is a brand-new quarterback in the Florida Gators' program. He transferred after spending two years at Colorado State. He was the backup last season.

In 2022, he was the starter for the Rams and went 169-of-234 (72.2%) for 1,910 yards with 10 touchdowns to six interceptions. However, he's going to be competing to be the backup quarterback for the Gators.

That's because he struggled in the Group of Five compared to the level of competition he will be up against.