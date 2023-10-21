Florida State vs. Duke football history: Records, H2H stats, and more

Florida State will hope to continue its impressive form this season when they host Atlantic Coast Conference rival, Duke, in a Week 8 encounter on Sunday. The fourth-ranked Seminoles have won all their six games so far this season and hope to extend the run against the Blue Devils.

Without a doubt, Duke is no pushover this season. The Blue Devils have only lost one game this season, continuing the impressive form they started under Mike Elko in 2022. They currently rank 16th on the AP Poll and will be set to stage an upset on the road on Sunday.

Let's examine the history of the series and where both teams stand.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Florida State vs Duke H2H

The series between Florida State and Duke has been a lopsided one throughout the course of history. Since the first meeting in 1992, the two teams have squared up against each other 21 times and the Seminoles have come out victorious in all of the encounters.

However, the official record of the series currently stands at 19-0. This is because the Florida States' wins over Duke in both 2006 and 2007 were vacated. The Seminoles have notably won 10 games at home and 11 on the road in the ACC football series.

Notable record in the series

The largest margin of victory in the series took place on September 27, 2003, when Florida State won 56-7.

The smallest margin of victory in the series occurred on October 14, 2017, in a game that ended 17-10 in favor of the Seminoles.

The highest-scoring game in the series happened on September 2, 1995, when the encounter ended with a total of 96 points. Florida State won the game 70-26.

The total points scored in the series in all of the meetings so far stands at 1017, with an average point of 48 per game.

Florida State currently leads the series 18-0 officially in conference play.

Preview Florida State vs. Duke, Week 8

Having never won against Florida State, the Duke Blue Devils appear to be in the best position to stage an upset against the Seminoles in Tallahassee on Sunday. They already convincingly defeated Clemson this season.

However, Florida State is currently on a winning streak that stretches from last season. The Seminoles are undoubtedly the best team in the ACC currently and it doesn't seem they will be ready to give up their brilliant record against the Blue Devils.