Florida State vs Louisville football rivalry history: H2H, Records, and more

The Florida State vs Louisville game on Saturday, December 2 will decide who will emerge as the champion of the ACC Conference. With the end of the regular season schedule of college football, both these teams have clinched the top two positions in the conference.

The Florida State Seminoles are heading into the ACC championship game against Lousiville as the only undefeated team remaining in the conference (12-0 overall, 8-0 in the ACC).

Despite star QB Jordan Travis being sidelined for the rest of the season (because of an injury against North Alabama), Florida State ended the regular season on a positive note by defeating the Florida Gators 24-15 in Week 13.

On the other hand, the Louisville Cardinals are ranked second in the ACC conference with a 10-2 overall record (7-1 in the ACC). The Cardinals went against the Kentucky Wildcats in the final game of the regular season last week. Lousiville lost the game 31-38 after Ray Davis scored a touchdown for Kentucky in the last moments of the fourth quarter.

Can they recuperate to emerge as ACC champions by defeating Florida State?

Florida State vs Louisville: Head-to-head

The Florida State vs Louisville football rivalry initially began in 1952. The first game of this rivalry series was played at the Doak S. Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, which was inaugurated in 1950 as the new home turf of the Seminoles. Louisville emerged as champions in this debut game of the series, dismantling Florida State 41-14 in an away victory.

Despite this, the Florida State Seminoles have a better series record and currently lead the rivalry series 17-6 in the 23 games they've played.

Notable records in the Florida State vs Louisville series

The Seminoles have the largest margin of victory in the Florida State vs Louisville rivalry. This victory came in the second season of the rivalry in 1953. After a disappointing loss a year prior to Louisville at home, the Seminoles got their revenge in the best way possible, whitewashing the Cardinals 59-0 at the very same place.

The smallest margin of victory record is also held by Florida State. This came in the 1970 season when the series was revived following a hiatus after the 1954 campaign. The Seminoles secured the victory with a 9-7 final score at home.

When was the last time Florida State defeated Louisville?

The last time that the Seminoles emerged victorious in the Florida State vs Louisville rivalry was last season. Florida State traveled to L&N Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky, where they embarrassed the Cardinals 35-31 in front of their home crowd.

When was the last time Louisville defeated Florida State?

The last time Louisville defeated Florida State was two seasons ago during the 2021 campaign. They went on to secure a 31-23 victory at the Seminoles home ground and secure a two-game winning streak over their ACC rivals.