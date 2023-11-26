Tate Rodemaker injury update: What happened to FSU QB?

The spotlight shifted abruptly to second-string quarterback Tate Rodemaker in a heart-stopping clash. It saw No. 5 Florida State rally from an early 12-point deficit to defeat arch-rival Florida 24-15.

The resilient quarterback faced a critical moment when a fierce hit from two Florida defenders in the fourth quarter temporarily sidelined him.

As speculation swirled about the extent of Rodemaker's injuries, the Seminoles' triumphant win took on added significance. It showcased not only their dominance on the field but also the determination of a quarterback unwilling to be sidelined.

Tate Rodemaker's injury update

The clash with Florida was not just a battle for bragging rights, it was a test of resilience for the Seminoles, particularly for quarterback Tate Rodemaker.

Stepping into the starting role due to the season-ending loss of star quarterback Jordan Travis, Rodemaker faced adversity. A vicious hit from two Florida defenders in the fourth quarter momentarily forced him out of the game.

The targeting penalty on Florida's Jaydon Hill resulted in Rodemaker's absence, prompting the entrance of third-string quarterback Brock Glenn.

Rodemaker, however, displayed remarkable determination as he re-entered the game after missing only a few plays, leaving fans relieved and impressed. The injury scare, which initially raised concerns, ended with Rodemaker making a triumphant return to lead the Seminoles to a late-game scoring drive.

What happened to Tate Rodemaker?

The pivotal moment occurred on a third-and-14 play with less than five minutes remaining in the game. As Rodemaker scrambled for a crucial first down, he began to slide short of the marker, only to be met with a punishing hit from two Florida defenders.

The impact of the hit caused Rodemaker's head to slam back onto the turf, resulting in a temporary exit from the game. The targeting penalty called on Jaydon Hill not only ejected the Florida cornerback but also fueled the debate on the intensity and legality of the hit.

The quarterback's brief absence from the game raised questions about the severity of his injury. But his return and subsequent contribution to the game-clinching touchdown showcased Rodemaker's resilience in the face of adversity.

Seminoles' resilience on display

Beyond the specifics of the injury, the Seminoles' overall victory served as a testament to their resilience and ability to overcome setbacks.

Coach Mike Norvell lauded his team's response to deficits and challenges, emphasizing their tremendous capacity to rise above adversity. Speaking with ESPN, Norvell said:

“Just what we’re made of. We’re built for moments like that. A lot of adversity, didn’t play very good at the start of the game but these have tremendous hearts. They work, they challenge themselves and in moments like this, when everything’s stacked against you, they just respond.”

The game, though marred by the injury scare, highlighted the team's mental toughness and their ability to rally around their quarterback in times of need.

As Florida State looks ahead to the ACC Championship Game against Louisville, the status of Tate Rodemaker becomes a focal point. Yet, his ability to overcome a formidable hit has already etched his name into the narrative of a remarkable season.