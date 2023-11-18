Colorado Assistant coach grabs center stage in Deion Sanders' absence for pre-game hype up at Martin stadium  

In the absence of head coach Deion Sanders, the Colorado Buffaloes found an unexpected and powerful motivator in assistant coach Shadd. The pre-game hype session at Martin Stadium showcased Shadd's ability to command the spotlight and inspire the team, setting the stage for a crucial matchup against Washington State.

Sanders, recovering from foot surgery, has been a headline-maker since he was appointed head coach, transforming the Buffaloes with aggressive roster changes. Despite recent setbacks, the team's electrifying atmosphere and packed stadiums underline Sanders' impact even in his absence.

Ahead of the Week 12 matchup against the Washington State Cougars, assistant coach Shadd stepped into the limelight, delivering a stirring pre-game speech at Martin Stadium.

His words, "Today is the new day," echoed through the team, rallying them for the upcoming clash with Washington State.

Shadd's ability to motivate in Sanders' absence underscores the depth and resilience of the coaching staff, proving that the Buffaloes are more than a one-man show.

Shadd's contributions extend beyond the pre-game hype. Amid the Buffaloes' four-game losing streak, Shadd's leadership has become increasingly vital.

Sanders' aggressive roster changes led to a near-complete rebuild, introducing new dynamics to the club. Shadd's role in navigating this change can be seen not just in his motivating speeches but also in the team's general performance as they strive to keep their bowl chances alive.

The Deion Sanders effect:

Deion Sanders' impact on the Colorado Buffaloes is undeniable. His headline-grabbing roster changes have brought attention and buzz to the team, resulting in sold-out stadiums and a school record of five games broadcast on network television.

Despite the recent slump, Sanders' presence has injected a new level of competitiveness into the program, leaving other coaches wary of his progress. The void left by Sanders' absence has been skillfully filled by assistant coach Shadd and others, emphasizing the team's ability to adapt and thrive.

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders, despite his stellar individual performance, grapples with a sub-par offensive line that has allowed him to be sacked 49 times, ranking 121st in the nation. The team's quest for a turnaround hinges on addressing these fundamental issues.

Colorado's important faceoff against Washington State

As the Buffaloes prepare to face Washington State, both teams with identical 4-6 records, the clash becomes a pivotal moment for redemption. Colorado, on a four-game losing streak, leans on its improved defensive play, led by standout cornerback Travis Hunter and safeties Shilo Sanders and Trevor Woods.

Shedeur Sanders, one of the top quarterbacks in the nation, shoulders the offensive responsibilities alongside receiver Xavier Weaver.

Washington State is on a six-game losing streak and hopes to break it with explosive pass rushers Brennan Jackson and Ron Stone Jr. Quarterback Cameron Ward adds another layer to the Cougars' danger, putting Colorado's defense to the test.