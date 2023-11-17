Virginia Football Week 12 injury report: Updates on Tony Muskett, Perris Jones and more

In the lead-up to Week 12 of the college football season, Virginia Cavaliers find themselves grappling with a series of significant injuries. These will undoubtedly impact their lineup against Duke.

The quarterback situation, the running back room, and the defensive backfield all face challenges, setting the stage for a critical matchup. Let's delve into the latest updates on key players as Virginia navigates this injury-ridden stretch.

Virginia Football Week 12 injury report

Virginia Football, with a record of 2-8 and a 1-5 mark in the ACC, is facing adversity on multiple fronts as they prepare to host Duke (6-4, 3-3 ACC) at Scott Stadium this Saturday.

Injuries have taken a toll on various positions, raising concerns about depth and performance. The spotlight is on key players, notably quarterback Tony Muskett, Coen King, and running back Perris Jones, whose absences will shape the dynamics of the upcoming game.

Tony Muskett's injury update

Virginia Football Quarterback Tony Muskett, a pivotal figure for the Cavaliers, is set to miss the game against Duke due to a right foot injury. He sustained it in the November 4 clash with Georgia Tech.

Head coach Tony Elliott, in his weekly press conference, conveyed that Muskett is making progress but remains day-to-day.

Muskett, who previously missed three games this season due to a shoulder injury, is out of the walking boot, yet Elliott doesn't anticipate his return for the Duke matchup.

Freshman quarterback Anthony Colandrea is expected to take the reins for the fifth time this season. The 'OR' designation on the depth chart between Muskett and Colandrea emphasizes the uncertainty surrounding Muskett's availability.

Perris Jones's injury update

A somber note resonates from the running back room as sixth-year player Perris Jones faces an extended absence following a serious injury sustained in the Louisville game.

The collision, described as a helmet-to-helmet incident, led to Jones undergoing spinal surgery. Despite his optimistic spirit during a Zoom call with coach Elliott, Jones is ruled out for the remainder of the season.

The Cavaliers, now without Jones, reshuffle their running back depth chart, with Kobe Pace, Mike Hollins, and Amaad Foston stepping into new roles.

Coen King's injury update

The defensive side of the ball is not immune to the injury bug, as sixth-year defensive back Coen King is likely sidelined for the rest of the season. This is due to an elbow injury suffered against Louisville.

Coach Elliott mentioned the unfortunate nature of King's situation, citing a three to four-week timetable for recovery. With King's absence, the Cavaliers will have to adjust their defensive strategy heading into the final stretch of the season.

In the midst of these setbacks, there is a glimmer of positive news for Virginia Football. Fifth-year safety Antonio Clary, though missing the current season due to an ankle injury, has announced his intention to return for the 2024 season.

His leadership and experience will undoubtedly be a valuable asset for the Cavaliers in the future.

As the Cavaliers prepares to face Duke on Saturday afternoon, the challenges posed by these injuries will test the resilience and adaptability of the team.