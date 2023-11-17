Texas Football Week 12 injury report: Updates on Jalen Catalon, Jonathon Brooks and more

The Texas Longhorns are 9-1 and should be playing in the Big 12 Championship game. Texas is currently set to go on the road to play Iowa State on Saturday and will close their regular season against Texas Tech next Friday.

The Longhorns have dealt with some key injuries this season, but are much healthier now than a few weeks ago. However, they did have a significant injury last week. So, let's take a look at their players' injury status ahead of Week 12.

Texas Longhorns injury report for Week 12

The Texas Longhorns have just two players on their injury report but one is running back Jonathon Brooks.

Jonathon Brooks' injury update

Texas Longhorns running back Jonathon Brooks suffered a torn ACL last week and will be out for the season.

Following the news of the injury, Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian released a statement expressing his sadness for the injury.

"We're heartbroken for Jonathon," Sarkisian said in a statement. "He was having a fantastic season and leaves a void that needs to be filled. But we know he will continue to be an invaluable leader on our team, helping us prepare as we move forward in our mission this season.

"I know he'll work extremely hard in his recovery, get back to full speed as soon as he can, and we will be there by his side supporting him through all of that."

Jonathon Brooks has 187 carries for 1,139 yards and 10 touchdowns this season, as he took over the starting role from Bijan Robinson who was drafted into the NFL.

Jalen Catalon's injury update

Jalen Catalon hasn't played since Oct. 7, in Texas' lone loss to Oklahoma. The defensive back is still listed as questionable. He has played in five games this season and has recorded 15 tackles and a forced fumble.