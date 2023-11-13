Will Sam Pittman be fired? Latest news and rumors around Arkansas HC's situation

The Arkansas Razorbacks' 2023 football season, marred by disappointing performances, is now overshadowed by the looming question of Sam Pittman's future as coach.

With a 3-7 overall record and a dismal 1-6 Southeastern Conference record, the pressure on Pittman has reached a critical juncture. Recent developments, fueled by a high-profile recruiting writer's assertion, have intensified the rumors surrounding Pittman's potential dismissal.

Will Sam Pittman be fired?

As the Razorbacks reel from a 48-10 loss to Auburn, speculation regarding Sam Pittman's job security has reached a fever pitch. Reports emerged, fueled by a recruit's notification, suggesting that Pittman would no longer be at the helm of the Arkansas football program.

The narrative surrounding Pittman's job security took a dramatic turn with a report from Arkansas football recruiting writer Antonio Daniels.

In his post on X, Daniels wrote to the school's athletic director:

"You need to relieve the head coach of his duties tonight or tomorrow morning. Yes, he's an excellent person and cares deeply about the players, the staff, the state, and the university. However, his body of work is unacceptable. Sam even knows he should go."

This unequivocal social media post from Daniels has added considerable weight to the swirling rumors. He later wrote an article for Gridiron Heroics explaining his position.

Daniels' report injects a sense of urgency into the discussions, suggesting that the decision-makers should act swiftly to address what he perceives as an untenable situation.

Arkansas AD Hunter Yurachek had recently expressed faith in Sam Pittman, but the volatile nature of college football coaching positions means that declarations of support can swiftly shift.

The financial dilemma and Jimbo Fisher's shadow

Amid the calls for Sam Pittman's removal, the financial implications and the specter of a potential replacement, such as Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher, loom large.

Sam Pittman's decision to hire agent Jimmy Sexton in 2021 led to a substantial contract extension, doubling his salary to over $6 million. If Arkansas were to part ways with Pittman, the university would face a daunting buyout of $16.1 million, ranking among the largest in college football history.

The mention of Jimbo Fisher, a coach with a favorable record against the Razorbacks, stirs speculation about a potential upgrade. However, as history has shown, coaching changes don't always guarantee success, and Fisher's tenure at Texas A&M is a cautionary tale.

As rumors and conflicting sentiments engulf the Arkansas football program, the decision-makers, particularly athletic director Yurachek, face a daunting task.

The next moves will not only determine the fate of a respected coach but could reshape the trajectory of the Arkansas Razorbacks football program. The eyes of the football community are fixed on Fayetteville, eagerly awaiting the resolution of a saga that could leave an indelible mark on the SEC landscape.