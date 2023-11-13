Is Texas A&M Bowl eligible? All you need to know about the Aggies’ 2023 season

The gridiron echoes with the roar of triumph as Texas A&M football emerges from the shadows of a challenging past. The 2023 season has been nothing short of a redemption story for the Aggies, culminating in a 51-10 victory over Mississippi State on November 11.

As the dust settles on the field, it becomes evident that Texas A&M has not only overcome the setbacks of the previous year but has also etched its name on the coveted list of bowl-eligible teams.

Is the Texas A&M Bowl eligible?

The answer is yes. The triumph over Mississippi State propelled the Aggies to a 6-4 overall record, with a commendable 4-3 standing in the Southeastern Conference (SEC) making them bowl-eligible.

This win was important because Texas A&M's achievement had been hard-fought and well-deserved. The team's redemption from last year's disastrous 5-7 season shows their tenacity and ability to rebound.

Jaylen Henderson, the quarterback who stepped up in the absence of the injured Max Johnson, played a pivotal role in this achievement. Henderson, a transfer from Fresno State, exhibited exceptional poise and skill, contributing four touchdowns in his first career start. Coach Fisher praised Henderson's performance, highlighting his calm demeanor and confidence in executing the team's game plan.

The journey to bowl eligibility wasn't without its challenges. The Aggies faced adversity with injuries, losing starting quarterback Conner Weigman to a season-ending foot injury after just four games.

The Aggies' season performance so far

Texas A&M now has a 6-4 record, establishing itself as a formidable force in the SEC.

Henderson's dual-threat capabilities, evident in his 150 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, 60 rushing yards, and two rushing touchdowns against Mississippi State, have added a dynamic dimension to the Aggies' offense.

The defense, led by standout plays such as Jarred Kerr's sack and Shemar Stewart's fumble return for a touchdown, has been a force to be reckoned with. Stewart, a 6-foot-6, 285-pound defensive end, displayed remarkable athleticism in his 43-yard rumble to the end zone.

With bowl eligibility secured, the Aggies faithful can anticipate an exciting continuation of the season. Aggies, under the strategic guidance of Coach Fisher, have proven that they are not only back on track but poised for success.

As they prepare for the postseason, Texas A&M's tenacity in the face of adversity sets them as a team to watch, promising thrilling moments and a rebound that has revived Aggie football's program.