The college football world woke up to the news of Mississippi State moving on from first-year coach Zach Arnett due to a dismal 2023 season. Arnett led the Bulldogs to a blowout loss to Texas A&M on Saturday, further plummeting his coaching stock with the program.

The Bulldogs are already out of the Southeastern Conference title race and will have to start afresh next season.

Arnett took over the program last year after the tragic death of coach Mike Leach. He was considered a rising star in the coaching world but is leaving Starkville in less than a year. But why was he fired in the first place?

Here is a look at why Mississippi State fired coach Arnett.

Why was Zach Arnett fired?

Zach Arnett was reportedly fired due to the dismal record of the Mississippi State Bulldogs under him. According to college football insider Pete Themel, Mississippi State is moving on from him just under a year after giving him the job.

“Sources: Mississippi State has fired Zach Arnett,” Themel wrote on X.

Bulldogs athletic director Zac Selmon released a statement confirming Arnett's departure:

"As part of my thorough and continued evaluation, I have determined that a change in leadership is necessary to move our football program forward and position it for the highest level of success.

"I have the utmost respect for Zach Arnett and am incredibly appreciative of the effort he put forth in leading our football program. However, the progress and on-field results have not been of the standard required for Mississippi State to achieve the level of success we need and expect."

Arnett’s last game was against the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday. The Aggies won in what can only be called a blowout. The scoreline read 51-10 at the end of the game, which turned out to be the last outing for both coaches involved.

The Aggies also fired HC Jimbo Fisher after all the doors for their path to the SEC championship game ended. As Arnett is also shown the door, here is a look at his record with the Bulldogs.

Zach Arnett's coaching career and records

Arnett became the 35th coach of Mississippi State last December after spending three seasons as the team's defensive coordinator. His first game in charge was the ReliaQuest Bowl clash with Illinois, which the Bulldogs won. But he could only stay in the job for 10 more games.

Arnett's total record as the Mississippi State coach stood at five wins and six losses. The Bulldogs are 4-6 overall this season and senior offensive analyst Greg Knox will see off the remainder of the season as the program finds a replacement.