It seems all but confirmed that coach Jimbo Fisher will be fired by the Texas A&M Aggies after five years with the school. The Aggies won their Saturday clash with the Mississippi State Bulldogs, 51-10, but the already wobbly season seems to have been enough for the program to pull the plug on the coach.

The Aggies started the season at No. 23 in the AP Poll, but an early season defeat to the Miami Hurricanes changed the course of the season for the Texas school. Currently, Texas A&M has a record of 6-4, which is not good enough for a team with the most talented roster.

The world of college football has been quick to react to the news that the school is set to fire the veteran coach, who joined the Aggies in 2018.

#10 The center of the jokes that circulate through social media is the $77 million buyout that Fisher is set to receive:

#9 Barstools Sports jumped at the chance to mock Texas A&M:

#8 Bleacher Report used a famous scene from the movie "Scarface" to depict what is probably going into Fisher and his agent's minds right now:

#7 Fans think that Jimbo Fisher will dry his tears with the dollar bills he will receive:

#6 Fans scoured the internet to find the appropriate images to describe the situation at Texas A&M:

#5 Aggies fans mocked Fisher for being without a job:

#4 Comparisons to movies abounded, with some using this famous scene from Tom Cruise's "Jerry Maguire":

#3 Contributors pulled no punches in messing with Fisher:

#2 Jimbo's retirement could be a happy one:

#1 Nick Saban must be a happy man:

Jimbo Fisher's record with the Texas A&M Aggies

Over almost six seasons, Jimbo Fisher has managed to get a record of 45-25 and a 3-4 bowl record. His best season came in the shortened of 2020 when the Aggies managed to get a record of 9-1.

In his first three seasons, he managed three straight bowl victories: the 2018 Gator Bowl, 2019 Texas Bowl and 2020 Orange Bowl. In 2021, Texas A&M lost the Gator Bowl against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

Fisher had been on the hot seat since the 2022 season, which ended with a terrible 5-7 (2-6 Southeastern Conference) record. While the 2023 season has represented a return to the winning ways, it is not enough for a coach who was brought with the expectation that he would carry Texas A&M to a College Football Playoff spot.