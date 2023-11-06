Top 5 Jimbo Fisher replacements if Texas A&M HC gets fired in 2023

The Texas A&M Aggies are now 5-4 after their 38-35 loss to Ole Miss on Saturday.

With the Aggies now being 1-3 in their last four, fans are calling for head coach Jimbo Fisher to be fired. Fisher is 44-25 as head coach of the Aggies while being 26-21 against SEC opponents.

Now, after another disappointing loss, Fisher is on the hot seat, and here are five potential replacements for the head coach.

Top 5 candidates to replace Jimbo Fisher

#1 Mike Elko

Mike Elko is the head coach of Duke

Mike Elko is the current head coach of the Duke Blue Devils but does seem like the front-runner to replace Jimbo Fisher if Texas A&M fires him.

Elko served as defensive coordinator of the Aggies from 2018-21 and had success in that role. He ended up taking a head coaching job at Duke and in his first season, led the Blue Devils to a 9-4 record and is now 6-3 this season.

#2 Alex Golesh

Alex Golesh is serving as the head coach of South Florida and is in his first year in that role. The Bulls are currently 4-5, but Golesh is an offensive wizard and was the Tennessee Volunteers offensive coordinator in 2021 and 2022.

With the Vols, Golesh helped the 2021 team break several school records. In 2020, Tennessee was the 108th offense in football, and in Golesh's first year, he turned the Vols into the seventh-best offense in 2021.

#3 Glenn Schumann

When college football teams look to replace a head coach, hiring someone from one of the best teams in college makes some sense.

Glenn Schumann has been the Georgia Bulldogs defensive coordinator since 2019 and seems like he will get a head coaching job soon. Schumann has helped Georgia win back-to-back national titles and made the Bulldogs one of the best defenses in college football over the past three years.

#4 Urban Meyer

Urban Meyer last coached in college in 2018

Urban Meyer hasn't coached college football since 2018, but there have been rumors he will be returning soon.

Meyer has been linked to Michigan State, but if the Texas A&M Aggies job opens up, it makes a lot of sense for him. Meyer has won three national titles and is one of the best college coaches in recent memory. He also would be a good fit to try and turn around this struggling program.

#5 Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders is the head coach of Colorado

Deion Sanders has taken the college football world by storm in his first year as head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes.

Although Colorado likely will fall short of the six wins to become a Bowl team, Sanders has proven he's a great recruiter and can help turn a program around. The 56-year-old should also be able to get even more players to go to Texas A&M and play in the SEC compared to Colorado.

