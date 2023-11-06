Top 5 Alex Grinch replacements as next USC defensive coordinator

USC announced the dismissal of defensive coordinator Alex Grinch on Sunday. This came after the Trojans recorded their third loss in four games, falling out of the AP ranking for the first time under Lincoln Riley. The team notably surrendered 101 points in the last two games.

The defense has struggled this year and currently ranks as one of the weakest in the nation. It is positioned at 119th in the country for yards allowed, giving up an average of 436 yards per game, and also ranks 121st in points allowed, conceding an average of 34.5 points per game.

With Alex Grinch now out of the program, a number of candidates are already being considered for the role. Let's take a look at the top five replacements for Grinch in the role.

Top 5 USC defensive coordinator candidates

#1 D'Anton Lynn, UCLA, defensive coordinator

D'Anton Lynn only got his first defensive coordinator job with UCLA this season. However, he could be one of the options for USC, considering his transformation of the Bruins defense.

The former Penn State cornerback has transformed a group that was ranked 72nd in the nation last year into a defense that currently holds the impressive 9th rank. The Bruins also currently lead the Pac-12 in run defense and sacks, showing Lynn's impact in just his first season.

#2 Tony Gibson, NC State, defensive coordinator

Tony Gibson's in-depth knowledge of the Air Raid scheme presents him as a quality option for the job. He notably spent substantial time under Dana Holgorsen at West Virginia.

He has also done a great job since taking over as the Wolfpack's defensive coordinator in 2019. This season, NC State's defensive performance is noteworthy, as they are ranked 9th in third-down defense, 5th in interceptions, and 40th in the nation in yards allowed per play.

#3 Jim Leonhard, Illinois, senior defensive analyst

Bret Bielema spoke highly of Jim Leonhard when he added him to the Illinois coaching staff ahead of this season. USC offers him the chance to lead a defense of his own once again.

While serving as Wisconsin’s defensive coordinator, Leonhard consistently created formidable defenses, ranking as one of the nation’s best. His tenure with the Badgers saw him achieve top-five rankings in total defense and top-10 rankings in scoring defense on four occasions.

#4 Joe Rossi, Minnesota, defensive coordinator

Joe Rossi has produced good results, since he was promoted to the defensive coordinator role at Illinois in 2017. This makes him a noteworthy candidate for the Trojans.

The Golden Gophers are ranked 39th in total defense and 24th in run defense this season. Under the leadership of Rossi, the defense has notably excelled in limiting the number of plays that go for 20 or more yards, ranking in the top 10 in three of the last four seasons.

#5 Will Muschamp, Georgia, Co-defensive coordinator

The exploits of Georgia's defense needs no explanation as it is evident in the program's two consecutive national championship. Will Muschamp has obviously played a key role in this.

Muschamp was promoted as the Bulldogs' co-defensive coordinator in 2022 following the exit of Dan Lanning to Oregon. He obviously has a good track record in the world of college football and offers the Trojans a great edge in terms of recruitment.