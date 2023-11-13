"Jimbo Fisher was a failure" - Paul Finebaum unleashes scathing rant on former TAMU coach by calling him "unemployed"

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum has taken aim at Jimbo Fisher. On Sunday it was reported that Texas A&M decided to fire coach Fisher. It was a bit of a surprise, as the move is expected to cost the school more than $76 million to buy out, which is a record.

According to reports, Texas A&M will owe Fisher $19.2 million within 60 days and then pay him $7.2 annually through 2031. However, in the statement, the school said that firing Fisher was the right choice.

"After very careful analysis of all the components related to Texas A&M football, I recommended to President (Mark) Welsh and then Chancellor (John) Sharp that a change in the leadership of the program was necessary in order for Aggie football to reach our full potential and they accepted my decision," Texas A&M athletic director Ross Bjork said in a statement.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

"We appreciate Coach Fisher's time here at Texas A&M, and we wish him the best in his future endeavors."

After Fisher was fired, Finebaum was on ESPN's Get Up on Monday morning and blasted the former Aggies coach.

Expand Tweet

"What's interesting is a $77 million buyout almost seems routine and normal in today's college football world. This is not as shocking as many people thought. I applaud Ross Bjork, the Texas A&M athletic director for saying you know what, it may cost us that much money, but we have to make a move.

"This program was digressing. Jimbo Fisher turned out to be a very unsuccessful coach. He was a failure at Texas A&M. That is why he's unemployed today. Wealthy but unemployed."

As Finebaum says, Fisher just couldn't turn Texas A&M around, but despite his failures, he will be a very wealthy person.

What was Jimbo Fisher's record at Texas A&M?

Jimbo Fisher became the Texas A&M Aggies coach in 2018 and led the school to a 9-4 record in his first season.

After going above .500 in his first four years, Texas A&M took a massive step back in 2022, as the school went 5-7. In 2023, the Aggies were 6-4, but it was not enough for Fisher to keep his job.

Eventually, Fisher went 45-25 as the coach at Texas A&M but just 27-21 in the SEC.

Poll : Are you surprised Texas A&M fired Jimbo Fisher? Yes No 0 votes