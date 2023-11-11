Jedd Fisch salary: How much does the Arizona coach earn in 2023? Contract details, salary, and more

Jedd Fisch has recently inked a contract extension, solidifying his position as the head coach of the Arizona Wildcats football team until the 2027 season. This move comes after a commendable improvement in the team's performance during his tenure.

Jedd Fisch's salary for 2023 and the subsequent years, coupled with the revised terms in his contract, highlight the confidence Arizona has in his coaching abilities. As Fisch continues to lead the Wildcats, the financial aspects of his contract underscore the mutual commitment between the coach and the university.

How much does Jedd Fisch make?

Jedd Fisch's coaching prowess has not only contributed to the Arizona Wildcats' on-field success but has also translated into a noteworthy increase in his earnings. In the 2023 season, Fisch's salary is set at $2.85 million, a slight bump from his previous $2.8 million compensation.

This increment aligns with the upward trajectory of his coaching career and the positive performance of the Wildcats under his leadership.

Jedd Fisch’s salary and contract in 2023

Fisch's commitment to Arizona is evident in his recently negotiated contract extension, spanning five years and boosting his total compensation to $15.9 million.

In 2024, Fisch is slated to earn $3 million, followed by $3.2 million in 2025, $3.25 million in 2026, and a peak of $3.6 million in 2027.

The contract also addresses contingencies such as termination without cause. In the event of Arizona parting ways with Fisch, he is entitled to 70% of his outstanding salary, reflecting an increase from the initial 65% stipulated in his original contract.

However, if Fisch decides to leave for another job, the buyout figures have been revised. Leaving in the first year of the new deal would incur a $6.5 million buyout, gradually decreasing to $1.5 million by 2027.

This extension marks a strategic investment by Arizona in Fisch's coaching potential for continued success on the football field. The improved terms not only serve as an indication of Fisch's impact but also as a measure to retain a coach who has led the team to significant achievements, including reclaiming the Territorial Cup in 2022.

Jedd Fisch's Net Worth

Fisch's estimated net worth, as per recent information from the College Football Network, stands at an impressive $16.3 million.

While specific details regarding his amassed wealth and assets remain undisclosed, the reported net worth underscores the substantial financial success that Fisch has achieved throughout his coaching career.

Fisch's net worth doesn't solely hinge on his base compensation; it is likely bolstered by additional earnings derived from incentives, endorsements and various other sources. This financial standing positions him among the well-compensated figures in the realm of college football coaching