Troy Franklin 40 time: How fast is Oregon RB?

In the dynamic world of college football, few players have captured the attention of fans and scouts as effectively as Troy Franklin, the talented junior wide receiver from the University of Oregon.

Amid a breakout season in 2023, Franklin has not only etched his name into the Ducks' record books but has also become a formidable force in the realm of college football.

A crucial component of Oregon's offensive prowess, Franklin's speed and skill set have propelled him to new heights. Franklin's speed is a key element of his game, characterized by fluid athleticism, explosive bursts, and the ability to stretch the field with remarkable speed.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

How fast is Troy Franklin?

Troy Franklin's journey from Menlo-Atherton High School to the University of Oregon has been nothing short of impressive. Standing at 6-feet-2-inches and weighing 187 pounds, Franklin's physical attributes hint at his potential as a speedy wide receiver.

An NFL player's 40 time is often a benchmark for evaluating their athleticism and potential impact on the professional stage. Franklin's reported time of 4.35 seconds places him in the top 10% of all NFL players, highlighting the rare combination of speed and skill that sets him apart.

His on-field performance speaks volumes, with a breakout season in 2022, alongside quarterback Bo Nix, where he led the Ducks with 61 receptions, 891 yards, and nine touchdowns.

Troy Franklin's successful run and exceptional achievements

One of the most notable milestones in Franklin's career came in 2023 when he became the 12th wide receiver in Oregon's history to surpass 1,000 receiving yards in a single season.

This achievement, coupled with his six 100-yard receiving games in 2023, ties an Oregon single-season record, showcasing not only his speed but also his consistency as a top-tier receiver.

Franklin's two-catch, 147-yard performance against the USC Trojans exemplified his ability to make the most of limited opportunities, underlining his explosiveness and game-changing speed.

As he inches closer to breaking the single-season record for most receiving yards, set by Dillon Mitchell in 2018, Franklin's speed remains a crucial asset in the Ducks' offensive arsenal.

Recognition and future prospects

The recognition of Troy Franklin's exceptional speed extends beyond the field, with his inclusion in prestigious award watch lists, such as the Biletnikoff Award and the Maxwell Award.

The Biletnikoff Award honors the top receiver in college football, emphasizing Franklin's impact on the game. As he continues to impress, the Maxwell Award, presented to the most outstanding player in college football, signifies Franklin's growing influence in the sport.

Looking ahead, Franklin's speed and playmaking abilities position him as a player to watch, not only within the Oregon program, but also on a national scale. His 139 career receptions, tied for 10th in program history, attest to his consistency and reliability as a target.