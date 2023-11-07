Does Leonard Fournette have a Nick Saban tattoo? Viral image myth debunked

Recently, an image of Leonard Fournette, the Buffalo Bills running back, with a massive thigh tattoo went viral, and the internet was abuzz with speculation. Many believed that the tattoo featured the likeness of Alabama's head coach, Nick Saban. However, it's crucial to set the record straight—this viral image myth has been debunked.

Is Leonard Fournette's thigh tattoo of Nick Saban?

Fournette's thigh tattoo is not of Alabama's head coach, Nick Saban. Instead, it is a tribute to the classic movie "A Bronx Tale." The tattoo showcases a detailed portrait of the movie's stars, Robert De Niro and Chazz Palminteri, who portrayed the characters Lorenzo and Sonny in the 1993 film.

Fournette has a penchant for mobster-themed tattoos on his legs, and this particular ink is consistent with that theme. He confirmed the inspiration behind his tattoo when he spoke to analyst Kyle Brandt on "Good Morning Football" in June. So, the notion that the tattoo features Nick Saban's likeness is entirely unfounded.

In addition to his "A Bronx Tale" tribute, Leonard Fournette also has another famous movie character inked on his body. The running back sports a tattoo of Chunk from the beloved 1985 film "The Goonies."

While Fournette's thigh tattoo might have sparked debate and garnered attention on social media, the reality is quite different from the initial speculations.

A stellar NFL journey: Leonard Fournette's career highlights

Leonard Fournette's journey in the NFL has been nothing short of spectacular. Before his professional career, he made a name for himself at the college level as a star running back for the LSU Tigers.

Widely regarded as one of the best running back prospects in his class, Fournette's high school career was marked by an impressive 7,619 rushing yards and 88 rushing touchdowns. It was no surprise when he was offered a scholarship as a high school freshman and ultimately committed to LSU.

In 2017, Fournette was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the fourth overall pick in the NFL Draft, where he made an immediate impact. During his rookie season, he played a pivotal role in the Jaguars' offense, rushing for over 1,000 yards.

In 2022, Fournette signed with the Buffalo Bills, adding his talents to their roster. As of October 31, 2023, Fournette had played in 15 games for the Bills. His career statistics at that point included 1,132 carries for 4,478 yards, 312 catches for 2,219 yards, and 41 touchdowns.

Fournette's journey in the NFL is marked by significant achievements, from being selected in the first round of the draft to his rookie season success and contributing to a Super Bowl-winning team. While his tattoo may have caused some internet buzz, it's his football prowess and accomplishments on the field that truly define his career.