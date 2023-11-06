Stefon Diggs landing spots: 5 teams that should trade for disgruntled Bills WR in 2024

Buffalo Bills star wide receiver Stefon Diggs has been frustrated in the past but has been vocal that he wants to stay in Buffalo. However, after the Bills lost to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night, Buffalo dropped to 5-4 on the season, and its playoff chances are very much up in the air.

If the Bills fail to make the playoffs or have another early exit, could Diggs be traded?

Exploring Stefon Diggs' contract: Does Bills WR have a no-trade clause?

Exploring Stefon Diggs' contract

Stefon Diggs is under contract with the Buffalo Bills until after the 2027 NFL season. However, the Bills do have an opt-out following the 2024 season.

Diggs currently has a cap hit of $14,875,111 this season, and although he doesn't have a no-trade clause, the way the wide receiver's contract has been set up makes it hard for him to be moved.

Should the Bills trade him, Buffalo would take a $31 million cap charge next year by selling him, so there would be no cap savings. Given that the team would be dealt an extreme cap charge, trading Diggs doesn't make a lot of sense for the Bills.

NFL Trade Rumors: 5 teams that should pull off Stefon Diggs trade

Although Buffalo would take a big cap charge if it trades Stefon Diggs, here are five teams who could make a move for him.

#1, Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers have been vocal in saying they want to acquire a number-one receiver to help out first-overall pick Bryce Young.

The Panthers don't have their first-round pick this season but could move their 2025 first-round pick or possibly their or the Bears' second-round pick in 2025 to acquire the receiver.

Josh Allen took the next step when Diggs was brought into Buffalo, so perhaps he can also lift Bryce Young.

#2, Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions look like a future Super Bowl contender, as their offense is already one of the best in the league.

But Detroit still could use some help at receiver and potentially trade Jameson Williams and a pick for Diggs to strengthen its receiving core.

#3, Dallas Cowboys

Stefon Diggs' brother, Trevon, is a member of the Dallas Cowboys and has been vocal in hoping his team makes a move for his brother.

The Cowboys have a good No. 1 receiver in CeeDee Lamb, but trading for Diggs would only help Dallas' offense. It would give Dak Prescott another weapon and would allow Lamb to be no longer doubled-teamed, and should also open up other weapons on offense.

#4, Houston Texans

C.J. Stroud looks to be the real deal, but the Houston Texans still need to go out and add a top receiver for him.

Although Stefon Diggs will turn 30 in a few weeks, he still has a few more good years left. With Stroud still on a cheap rookie deal, this is the time for Houston to go out and spend and give the quarterback as many top weapons as possible.

#5, Kansas City Chiefs

On paper, the Kansas City Chiefs make a lot of sense to add Stefon Diggs, but whether or not the Buffalo Bills trade him to their AFC rival is unlikely.

The Chiefs do not have a top receiver outside of tight end Travis Kelce. Adding Diggs would make teams no longer double-team Kelce, or if they keep doing it, Diggs would get open.

Getting Patrick Mahomes another star receiver makes a lot of sense, but Diggs being traded there likely won't happen.

