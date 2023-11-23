Shedeur Sanders, the talented quarterback for the University of Colorado, has taken his off-field endeavors to new heights with a groundbreaking collaboration.

Sanders has teamed up with the renowned beverage giant Smoothie King to launch his signature smoothie, aptly named "The Shedeur."

The collaboration with Smoothie King marks a significant milestone for Sanders, making him the first major college athlete to join forces with the smoothie company this year.

The highlight of this partnership is the introduction of "The Shedeur" smoothie, available at all Smoothie King locations nationwide. The smoothie features an Angel Food base infused with blueberries and multivitamins, reflecting Shedeur Sanders' commitment to optimal performance and a healthy lifestyle.

Sanders, the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer and Colorado coach Deion Sanders, has become one of the most sought-after influencers in college sports.

With a massive social media following of over 2.4 million, he has leveraged his platform to extend beyond the football field. Sanders has successfully ventured into various business endeavors, including his apparel brand, SS2LEGENDARY, showcasing a multifaceted approach to his career beyond sports.

NIL deals and business savvy: Shedeur Sanders' expanding portfolio

Sanders' collaboration with Smoothie King adds to an already impressive list of Name, Image and Likeness deals, including partnerships with Brady Brands, Beats by Dre, Nike, Mercedes-Benz and Gatorade.

His business ventures extend beyond traditional endorsements, with Sanders launching his barbecue sauce and serving as a long-term ambassador for the BRADY brand. This diversification showcases not only his on-field prowess but also his astute business sense.

The quarterback's association with Smoothie King is a testament to the increasing influence of athletes in shaping consumer choices and preferences. His ability to seamlessly integrate his brand with a global franchise like Smoothie King underscores the symbiotic relationship between sports and business in the contemporary era.

On3 NIL valuation: Shedeur Sanders at the pinnacle

Sanders' business acumen is further highlighted by his remarkable On3 NIL valuation, which has surged by $408,000 in the last 10 weeks.

With a current valuation of $4.4 million, he holds the top spot in college football and ranks second in the On3 NIL 100, just behind USC basketball's Bronny James.

This valuation considers Sanders' performance on the field, his influence as a social media personality and the exposure he brings to brands.