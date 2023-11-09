$70 million worth Nick Saban buys 2 Mercedes-Benz stores for a whopping $700 million dream deal in collaboration with Dream Motor group

In a stunning move, legendary Alabama Crimson Tide head coach, Nick Saban, and his Dream Motor Group have ventured into a game-changing business deal.

As per Automotive News, Saban has purchased two Florida Mercedes-Benz dealerships in a staggering $700 million transaction.

Saban, whose coaching prowess has led to six national championships at the University of Alabama, is undeniably one of the highest-paid coaches in college football. However, it's his venture into the world of luxury automobiles that's currently making waves.

The Dream Motor Group is a collaboration that includes Nick Saban, former Mercedes-Benz USA CEO Steve Cannon, and CEO Joe Agresti.

The two dealerships, Mercedes-Benz of Cutler Bay and Mercedes-Benz of Coral Gables, along with a collision center, were acquired from Bill Ussery Motors. These dealerships had collectively been selling around 5,000 new and 3,000 used vehicles annually.

A glimpse into Nick Saban's business ventures

This isn't the first time Nick Saban has dipped his toes into the automotive industry. He is a partner in the Dream Motor Group and co-owns several Mercedes-Benz dealerships. Interestingly, the Dream Motor Group received over $5 million in PPP loans in 2020, highlighting Saban's diversified business portfolio.

Moreover, Saban's interests extend beyond the automotive realm. The group recently invested $150 million in the acquisition of four Miami-Dade properties, further solidifying their presence in the South Florida business landscape.

This strategic move aligns with Saban's purchase of a $17.5 million oceanfront mansion on Jupiter Island in South Florida. It indicates a clear intention to establish a significant presence in the region once he eventually retires from full-time coaching duties.

In 2023, Saban's estimated net worth is $70 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. With seven national championships under his belt, Saban's achievements have not only earned him a place in the history books but have also provided the financial resources to pursue diverse business ventures.

Nick Saban's transition from a football coach to a key player in the automotive industry is nothing short of remarkable. His partnership with Dream Motor Group and the acquisition of two South Florida Mercedes-Benz dealerships for $700 million is a testament to his business acumen and strategic vision.

Saban's success in both football and business continues to be a source of inspiration, setting a high bar for excellence on and off the field.