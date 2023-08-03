$17.5 million Nick Saban's Jupiter Island home might be a "retirement" abode for the Alabama head coach; Paul Finebaum rolls out his theories

Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban has bought a stunning beachfront mansion on Jupiter Island, Florida, for $17.5 million.

Saban, one of the most successful coaches in college football, may enjoy his new vacation home, but some are wondering if it could also hint at his plans to retire from coaching.

Paul Finebaum, an ESPN college football analyst and a longtime critic of Saban, said that the 71-year-old coach is “on short time” and that the Jupiter Island house looks like a “retirement home.”

“That, to me, sounds like a retirement home. … That’s what it sounds like to me,” Finebaum said on "The Matt Barrie Show."

“And maybe 17.5 million is not a lot of money to Nick Saban, but that really is pretty remarkable. I don’t know when he’s going to retire, but Hugh Freeze will be at Auburn after Nick Saban’s at Alabama. I can mark that one down pretty easily,” Finebaum added.

The veteran journalist also pointed to Saban’s recent trip to Italy as another sign of his interest in life beyond football.

“It sounds like a guy who may have discovered life after all these years, and maybe the most important thing isn’t winning his eighth national championship,” Finebaum said.

Nick Saban buys a $17.5 million slice of paradise in Jupiter Island, Florida

Waterfront Home in Jupiter, Florida

The property, which was originally listed for $21.5 million, features a 6,200-square-foot house with six bedrooms, marble floors, a floating staircase, floor-to-ceiling glass walls and a 40,000-pound boat lift.

The estate covers 1.68 acres from the ocean to the Intracoastal Waterway, making Saban a neighbor of celebrities like Tiger Woods, Celine Dion and Gary Player.

Saban turned the Crimson Tide from a mediocre team into a powerhouse and has been amply rewarded for it. Saban makes $93 million from his contract with Alabama. He likes to splurge on luxury homes on both sides of Florida. That's how he rolls.

Saban may have bought the waterfront property in Florida, but that does not necessarily mean he is ready to retire from Alabama anytime soon.

Nick Saban may simply enjoy having a place to relax and unwind during the offseason or after a big win. He may also use it as a recruiting tool or a way to connect with his players and staff.