"Paying $1.85 million to get chased out of your own stadium" - CFB fans react to huge Auburn upset as New Mexico State wins despite being underdogs

In a shocking turn of events at Jordan-Hare Stadium, the Auburn Tigers suffered a 31-10 defeat at the hands of New Mexico State, marking their worst loss of the Hugh Freeze era.

The Aggies, who reportedly received a hefty $1.85 million payday for making the journey to Auburn, not only cashed in but also left with their ninth and most significant win of the season.

College football insider Brett McMurphy posted on X:

"New Mexico State gets $1.8 million check from Auburn & then delivers a 31-10 beatdown to the Tigers, who were 26-point favorites. Unreal job by Jerry Kill. Aggies will play for CUSA title in 2 weeks vs. Liberty."

The upset victory has sent shockwaves through the college football community, prompting fans to question the investment made by the Tigers in their unfortunate clash with the underdog Aggies.

Fans took to social media to express their disbelief and shock. A Reddit user wrote:

"Paying $1.85 million to get chased out of your own stadium and the game wasn't even as close as the score indicated."

"Auburn football so bad it’s causing childhood trauma now," an Auburn fan on X wrote.

Here is how other college football fans reacted to the huge Auburn loss:

One user appreciated NMSU coach Jerry Kill:

"Jerry Kill is one of the most under-appreciated coaches in college football. He's had success at every head-coaching post he's been in."

The Tigers' offense, seemingly developing an identity over the past three matchups, failed against New Mexico State. The team's strength, its running backs, was underutilized, with quarterback Payton Thorne taking center stage in the rushing game.

The disparity in run attempts between Thorne and standout running back Jarquez Hunter raised eyebrows, reflecting a departure from the offensive strategy that had brought Tigers success in recent weeks.

Despite pre-game assurances, the lack of focus on New Mexico State was evident as the Aggies dominated in all three phases of the game.

New Mexico State's triumph against Auburn: A major upset

Diego Pavia, quarterback for New Mexico State, emerged as the hero, passing for 201 yards and three touchdowns.

The Aggies' resounding victory marked their first-ever win against a Southeastern Conference team, solidifying their place in the Conference USA championship game against Liberty. Coach Jerry Kill described it as "one of the biggest wins" for New Mexico State, emphasizing the team's dominance throughout the game.

New Mexico State's strategic gambles in the fourth quarter, including a successful fake punt and a touchdown on a fourth-down play, highlighted their determination to secure the upset. These calculated risks extended their lead and showcased the Aggies' resilience and ability to control the game.

In a post-game interview, Coach Kill humorously highlighted the irony of receiving a substantial payday of $1.7 million for the game and emerging victorious. This victory, coming as the second-largest point spread upset of the season, will undoubtedly be etched in the annals of college football history.

This unexpected loss has severely affected the Tigers' momentum, putting a dent in their three-game winning streak. The defeat against New Mexico State introduces an asterisk to the recent successes, as skeptics may now question the quality of those victories.