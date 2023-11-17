Duke Football Week 12 Injury Report: Updates on Riley Leonard, Henry Belin IV, and more

As the college football season progresses, injuries can significantly impact a team's performance. Duke Football finds itself grappling with key player setbacks heading into Week 12.

The latest updates on quarterbacks Riley Leonard and Henry Belin IV, along with other crucial developments, shape the narrative for Duke football ahead of their coming game against Virginia.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Duke Football: Injury report for Week 12

Injuries are an unfortunate reality in any sports season, and Duke football is no exception.

Heading into Week 12, the Blue Devils face uncertainties surrounding the availability of two key players, Riley Leonard and Henry Belin IV. Both quarterbacks are pivotal to the team's success.

The injury report sets the stage for a challenging matchup against Virginia, adding an extra layer of complexity to Duke's quest for a spot in the ACC Championship game.

Riley Leonard's injury update

Quarterback Riley Leonard has been an instrumental force behind Duke's early-season success. However, a toe injury sustained during the week 11 loss to Louisville has cast a shadow over his immediate future.

According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Leonard is expected to miss an "extended period of time," leaving Duke with a significant void in the quarterback position.

The ambiguity surrounding Leonard's return timeline raises questions about the team's strategy for the remainder of the season. While the duration of his absence remains uncertain, Leonard could be sidelined for the rest of the campaign.

The development puts added pressure on the coaching staff to adapt and make strategic decisions to maintain Duke's competitive edge.

Belin's injury update

In the absence of Riley Leonard, the spotlight shifts to Henry Belin IV, Duke's regular backup quarterback. However, Belin is dealing with an upper body injury, further complicating the team's quarterback situation.

With his availability limited against Wake Forest, sophomore Jordan Loftis took first-team reps in practice, hinting at a potential starting role in the upcoming games.

The uncertainty surrounding Belin's recovery adds an extra layer of complexity to the quarterback dilemma for Duke. The coaching staff must navigate the challenge of selecting the best fit for the starting role, considering both the severity of Belin's injury and the team's playoff aspirations.

The game against Virginia will be a test of the Blue Devils' adaptability and resilience and shape the trajectory of their season in the competitive ACC.