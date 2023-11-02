Who is Marvin Harrison Jr.'s brother, Jett Harrison? Exploring the family tree of Ohio State WR

Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.'s brother, Jett Harrison, is another rising star from one of the prominent families in the world of college football. The Harrison family's love for football runs deep, and the talent seems to flow naturally through the generations.

Marvin is a testament to his father's legacy, making a name for himself as one of the best college football prospects and aiming for success in the NFL.

Who is Marvin Harrison Jr.'s brother, Jett Harrison?

Marvin Harrison is making headlines as one of the best college football prospects with a bright future in the NFL, but the Harrison family's talent doesn't stop with him. Marvin's brother, Jett Harrison, has been making waves in high school football.

Born on June 4, 2004, Jett Harrison is a junior at St. Joseph’s Preparatory School in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where he plays as a wide receiver. This is where he's been showcasing his remarkable skills on the football field, impressing scouts and fans alike.

Jett Harrison's journey in football is just beginning, but his potential is already drawing attention. He's considered one of the top prospects in the class of 2026, and for good reason.

Several Division I schools, including Michigan State, Penn State and Rutgers, have extended offers to him, setting the stage for a bright college football career.

What's particularly intriguing is the buzz surrounding Jett's talents. According to reports from The Spun, some suggest that Jett might be even better than his older brother, Marvin Harrison, who is already making a name for himself on the college football stage.

With the Harrison family's rich football legacy, Jett has some significant shoes to fill, but he appears to be well on his way to doing just that.

The dedication and support of their mother, Dawne Harrison, have played a pivotal role in her sons' football journeys, just as they did for their father, Marvin Harrison Sr., who was a standout wide receiver for the Indianapolis Colts and an NFL legend.

The future looks promising for both brothers, and the football world will undoubtedly continue to watch their journeys with great anticipation. The Harrison family is a true football dynasty, and the best may be yet to come.