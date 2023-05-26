Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., the son of a Hall of Fame receiver, has been carrying his legacy well.

The Indianapolis Colts drafted the elder Harrison in the first round in 1996, and he played all 13 seasons of his career there, serving as Peyton Manning's go-to receiver.

The Buckeyes star once said that his mother, Dawne, is very supportive of his decisions, doing so since day one, playing an important role in his journey.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Harrison was born on Aug. 11, 2002, in Philadelphia, which is also where his father was born.

Harrison is the oldest of the Harrisons' two children. Marvin’s younger brother is Jett Harrison. He was born on June 4, 2004. Just like his father and brother, he has a huge interest in football, playing as a receiver at St. Joseph’s Preparatory School.

Marvin Harrison Jr.’s playing career till now

Harrison’s talents were visible since his high school days at St. Joseph’s. He helped the team reach the state championship in three consecutive seasons. A four-star recruit, he was ranked as the nation's 14th-best receiver prospect.

Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

After a successful high school stint, Marvin Harrison signed with powerhouse Ohio State University.

His skills have already turned heads, and scouts are waiting for him to announce for the NFL draft. He'll be eligible to do so after this season.

The Buckeyes star broke out in his sophomore season in 2022, being named a unanimous All-American and first-team All-Big Ten selection. He was awarded the Chicago Tribune's Richter–Howard Receiver of the Year in the Big Ten.

Harrison had 72 catches for 1,263 yards and 14 touchdowns last season after just 11 catches for 139 yards and three TDs as a freshman.

Poll : 0 votes