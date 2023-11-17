The Colorado Buffaloes (4-6, 1-6 in the Pac-12) have an important game in Week 12 against the Washington State Cougars. In order to be bowl-eligible, Colorado needs to win their final two games and get to the six-win mark. As always, injuries are going to play a significant factor in how the game is going to look.

Let's take a look at some injuries for the Buffaloes heading into their Week 12 road game against the Washington State Cougars tonight.

Colorado football: Injury report for Week 12

The Colorado Buffaloes have dealt with their fair share of injuries. As per USA Today's Colorado Buffaloes Wire, there are five players listed as questionable and one that has been officially ruled out.

Vito Tisdale injury report

Safety Vito Tisdale transferred from the Kentucky Wildcats program prior to the season but has yet to play. He suffered a season-ending knee injury in spring practice in 2022 and has yet to return to the field since. He is, however, labeled as questionable for this game, and it would be his first appearance since January 1, 2022.

Ben Finneseth's injury report

Another safety on the injury report is Ben Finneseth. He is one of the few Colorado Buffaloes players who were with the program last season and stayed with it after coach Deion Sanders took over. He has not seen the field this season but is officially listed as questionable for this game.

Last season, he played in three games defensively and recorded one tackle, but he was on the special teams unit and recorded nine tackles as a member of the special teams.

Louis Passarello injury report

Sophomore tight end Louis Passarello was expected to play a key role in the Buffaloes' offense but has not been able to get on the field. He reportedly was able to secure the starting tight end spot during spring ball but suffered a knee injury that has kept him out for the entire season thus far.

Passarello is officially the only player on the Buffaloes that has been ruled out, as he is a redshirt now after missing the entire season. It would definitely be another weapon for Shedeur Sanders to get the ball off to, but that will have to wait until next season to come to fruition.

Running back Charlie Offerdahl, defensive back Myles Slusher and linebacker Brendan Gant are all listed as questionable for tonight's Week 12 action.

