Florida vs Texas projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 6 | 2025 college football season

Arch Manning and the No. 9 Texas Longhorns (3-1) visit DJ Lagway and the Florida Gators (1-3, 0-1 in SEC) in Week 6 of the 2025 college football season on Saturday. The SEC clash will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Florida.

Texas is coming off a 55-0 shutout win over Sam Houston State on Sept. 20 with Manning playing his best game of the season. The sophomore signal-caller completed 18 of 21 passes for 309 yards with three touchdowns and rushed for two TDs as the Longhorns gained its third straight win.

Meanwhile, things isn't going right for Florida after winning its season opener over LIU. They were shocked by USF (18-16) and lost convincingly to Top 25 teams LSU (20-10) and Miami (26-7).

After throwing three touchdowns in the Gators 55-0 triumph over LIU, Lagway's passing performance went south. Despite completing 64.7% of his passes in the last three games, the 6-foot-3 QB could only produce two touchdowns and surrendered six interceptions, including five picks against LSU.

Ahead of the Florida-Texas clash, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams:

Florida vs Texas projected starting lineup for Week 6

Florida projected starting lineup

Here's a look at Florida's projected starters on offense vs Texas:

Pos No. Starter WR-X 3 Wilson III, Eugene (RS So) WR-Z 9 Sturdivant, J. Michael (RS Sr) WR-Y 8 Brown III, Vernell (Fr) LT 58 Barber, Austin (RS Sr) LG 77 Harris, Knijeah (Jr) C 66 Slaughter, Jake (RS Sr) RG 70 George Jr., Damieon (RS Sr) RT 53 Lovett, Bryce (RS So) TE 89 Hansen, Hayden (RS Jr) QB 2 Lagway, DJ (So) RB 13 Baugh, Jadan (So)

Here's a look at Florida's projected starters on defense vs Texas:

Pos No. Starter DE 94 Sapp, Tyreak (RS Sr.) NT 95 Lyons, Jamari (RS Jr.) DT 88 Banks, Caleb (RS Sr.) JACK 34 Gumbs Jr., George (RS Sr.) WLB 5 Graham, Myles (So.) MLB 10 Howard, Grayson (Jr.) LCB 27 Johnson, Dijon (Jr.) SS 14 Castell, Jordan (Jr.) FS 18 Thornton, Bryce (Jr.) RCB 28 Moore, Devin (Sr.) NB 0 Denson, Sharif (Jr.)

Here's a look at Florida's projected starters on special teams vs Texas:

Pos No. Starter PT 19 Doman, Tommy (RS Sr.) PK 29 Smack, Trey (Sr.) KO 29 Smack, Trey (Sr.) LS 42 Underwood, Rocco (RS Sr.) H 19 Doman, Tommy (RS Sr.) PR 8 Brown III, Vernell (Fr.) KR 8 Brown III, Vernell (Fr.)

Texas projected starting lineup

Here's a look at Texas' projected starters on offense vs Florida:

Pos No. Starter WR-X 1 Wingo, Ryan (So) WR-Z 13 Livingstone, Parker (RS Fr.) WR-H 0 Moore Jr., DeAndre (Jr.) LT 74 Goosby, Trevor (RS So.) LG 79 Stroh, Connor (RS So.) C 54 Hutson, Cole (Sr.) RG 52 Campbell, DJ (Sr.) RT 73 Baker, Brandon (So) TE 88 Endries, Jack (RS Jr.) QB 16 Manning, Arch (RS So.) RB 6 Clark, Christian (RS Fr.)

Here's a look at Texas' projected starters on defense vs Florida:

Pos No. Starter DE 91 Burke, Ethan (Sr) NT 93 Kanu, Hero (RS Jr.) DT 97 January, Alex (So.) EDGE 1 Simmons, Colin (So) WLB 0 Hill Jr., Anthony (Jr.) MLB 18 Lefau, Liona (Jr.) LCB 5 Muhammad, Malik (Jr.) SS 4 McDonald, Jelani (Jr.) FS 16 Taaffe, Michael (RS Sr.) RCB 3 Guilbeau, Jaylon (Sr.) NB 29 Littleton, Graceson (Fr.)

Here's a look at Texas' projected starters on special teams vs Florida:

Pos No. Starter PT 19 Bouwmeester, Jack (RS Sr.) PK 49 Shipley, Mason (RS Sr.) KO 15 Stone, Will (Sr.) LS 58 St. Louis, Lance (Sr.) H 19 Bouwmeester, Jack (RS Sr.) PR 21 Niblett, Ryan (RS So.) KR 1 Wingo, Ryan (So.)

Florida vs Texas depth chart for Week 6

Florida depth chart

Here's a look at Florida's depth chart for its offense:

Pos No. Player 1 No Player 2 No Player 3 No Player 4 No Player 5 WR-X 3 Wilson III, Eugene RS SO 10 Hawkins, Tank SO 83 Wade, Jackson RS SO WR-Z 9 Sturdivant, J. Michael RS SR/TR 11 Mizell, Aidan RS SO 14 Tounkara, Muizz FR WR-Y 8 Brown III, Vernell FR 4 Abrams, TJ RS FR 30 Spierto, Taylor RS SR 0 Montgomery, Naeshaun FR LT 58 Barber, Austin RS SR 76 Faircloth, Mark RS FR LG 77 Harris, Knijeah JR 75 Waites, Kamryn RS SR/TR C 66 Slaughter, Jake RS SR 50 Zandamela, Jason RS FR 59 Clem, Hayden RS SR RG 70 George Jr., Damieon RS SR/TR 71 Kearney, Roderick RS SO RT 53 Lovett, Bryce RS SO 63 Jones, Caden RS SO TE 89 Hansen, Hayden RS JR 86 Livingston, Tony JR 7 Jackson, Amir RS FR QB 2 Lagway, DJ SO 17 Jones Jr., Tramell FR 15 Bailey, Harrison GR/TR RB 13 Baugh, Jadan SO 24 Jackson, Ja'Kobi RS SR/TR 21 Daniels, KD RS FR 20 Clark, Duke FR 25 Rubio, Anthony RS SO

Here's a look at Florida's depth chart for its defense:

Pos No. Player 1 No Player 2 No Player 3 No Player 4 No Player 5 DE 94 Sapp, Tyreak RS SR 24 James, Kamran JR 49 Wiggins, Jalen FR NT 95 Lyons, Jamari RS JR 93 Boireau, Michai SO 96 Brown, Tarvorise RS SO/TR 97 Mbatchou, Joseph FR DT 88 Banks, Caleb RS SR/TR 90 Bett, Brendan RS SO/TR 33 Taylor Jr., Brien SR/TR 91 McCloud, Jeramiah FR JACK 34 Gumbs Jr., George RS SR/TR 11 McCray, LJ SO 22 Asare, Kofi RS JR/TR 15 Woods, Jayden FR WLB 5 Graham, Myles SO 8 Chiles, Aaron SO 44 Johnson, Myles FR MLB 10 Howard, Grayson JR/TR 29 Robinson, Jaden JR 7 Jackson, Ty FR LCB 27 Johnson, Dijon JR 4 Foster, Teddy RS FR 26 Grimsley, Jamroc RS FR 6 Flowers, J'Vari FR 3 Konanbanny, Onis FR SS 14 Castell, Jordan JR 43 Allen Jr., Alfonzo RS JR/TR 2 Hayward, Lagonza FR FS 18 Thornton, Bryce JR 9 Stubbs, Drake FR RCB 28 Moore, Devin SR 25 McClain, Cormani RS SO/TR 16 Caraway Jr., Micheal RS SR/TR 12 Hanks III, Ben FR NB 0 Denson, Sharif JR 13 Gates, Aaron RS SO 23 Davis, Josiah RS FR

Here's a look at Florida's depth chart for its special teams:

Pos No. Player 1 No Player 2 No Player 3 No Player 4 No Player 5 PT 19 Doman, Tommy RS SR/TR 46 Craig, Hayden FR 38 Inglis, Nicholas RS FR PK 29 Smack, Trey SR 40 Rabasco, Brandon RS FR 47 Noel, Evan FR KO 29 Smack, Trey SR 40 Rabasco, Brandon RS FR 47 Noel, Evan FR LS 42 Underwood, Rocco RS SR 39 Mulhern, Mack FR H 19 Doman, Tommy RS SR/TR 46 Craig, Hayden FR 38 Inglis, Nicholas RS FR PR 8 Brown III, Vernell FR 10 Hawkins, Tank SO 3 Wilson III, Eugene RS SO KR 8 Brown III, Vernell FR 13 Baugh, Jadan SO 10 Hawkins, Tank SO

Texas depth chart

Here's a look at Texas' depth chart for its offense:

Pos No. Player 1 No Player 2 No Player 3 No Player 4 No Player 5 WR-X 1 Wingo, Ryan SO 2 Ffrench Jr., Jaime FR 21 Niblett, Ryan RS SO 35 Andersen, Rett RS SO WR-Z 13 Livingstone, Parker RS FR 3 Mosley V, Emmett SO/TR 7 Lockett, Kaliq FR 14 Butler, Aaron RS FR WR-H 0 Moore Jr., DeAndre JR 17 McCutcheon, Daylan FR 11 Terry III, Michael FR LT 74 Goosby, Trevor RS SO 71 Brooks, Nick FR LG 79 Stroh, Connor RS SO 72 Umeozulu, Neto RS JR 76 Christian, Jackson FR C 54 Hutson, Cole SR 62 Robertson, Connor RS JR 51 Cruz, Daniel RS FR RG 52 Campbell, DJ SR 70 Kibble, Nate RS FR 63 McBroom, Rick RS JR RT 73 Baker, Brandon SO 75 Chatman, Jaydon RS SO 64 Sweeney, Robert RS SO TE 88 Endries, Jack RS JR/TR 83 Shannon, Spencer RS SO 84 Washington, Jordan RS FR 81 Townsend, Nick FR 85 Winston, Emaree FR QB 16 Manning, Arch RS SO 18 Caldwell, Matthew RS SR/TR 15 Owens, Trey RS FR 8 Lacey Jr., Karle FR RB 6 Clark, Christian RS FR 4 Baxter, CJ RS SO 9 Gibson, Jerrick SO 31 Simon, James FR 5 Wisner, Quintrevion JR

Here's a look at Texas' depth chart for its defense:

Pos No. Player 1 No Player 2 No Player 3 No Player 4 No Player 5 DE 91 Burke, Ethan SR 19 Umeozulu, Zina RS FR 40 Jackson, Lance FR 15 Terry, Justus FR NT 93 Kanu, Hero RS JR/TR 99 Brevard, Cole RS SR/TR 44 Shaw, Travis SR/TR 90 Sharma, Josiah FR DT 97 January, Alex SO 98 Watson, Maraad SO/TR 96 Johnson, Lavon JR/TR 55 Hills III, Melvin RS FR EDGE 1 Simmons, Colin SO 8 Moore, Trey RS SR/TR 14 Spence, Brad JR/TR 92 Vasek, Colton RS SO WLB 0 Hill Jr., Anthony JR 26 Smith, Ty'Anthony SO 37 Cunningham, Jonathan FR MLB 18 Lefau, Liona JR 30 Barnes, Elijah FR LCB 5 Muhammad, Malik JR 6 Black, Kobe SO 28 Wilson, Santana RS FR SS 4 McDonald, Jelani JR 17 Filsaime, Xavier RS FR 13 Hicks, Zelus FR FS 16 Taaffe, Michael RS SR 2 Williams Jr., Derek RS SO 9 Williams, Jonah FR RCB 3 Guilbeau, Jaylon SR 24 Roberson, Warren RS SO 11 Phillips, Kade FR NB 29 Littleton, Graceson FR 23 Johnson-Rubell, Jordon SO 21 Niblett, Ryan RS SO

Here's a look at Texas' depth chart for its special teams:

Pos No. Player 1 No Player 2 No Player 3 No Player 4 No Player 5 PT 19 Bouwmeester, Jack RS SR/TR 47 Heil, Gehrig FR PK 49 Shipley, Mason RS SR/TR 15 Stone, Will SR 46 Barnett, Spencer RS FR KO 15 Stone, Will SR 49 Shipley, Mason RS SR/TR 46 Barnett, Spencer RS FR LS 58 St. Louis, Lance SR 42 Haver, Tate RS SO H 19 Bouwmeester, Jack RS SR/TR 47 Heil, Gehrig FR PR 21 Niblett, Ryan RS SO 0 Moore Jr., DeAndre JR KR 5 Wingo, Ryan SO 0 Moore Jr., DeAndre JR

How to watch Florida vs Texas? TV channel and live stream details for Week 6

The Florida vs Texas Week 6 encounter will be broadcast and streamed on ESPN. The broadcast team is composed of Bob Wischusen (play-by-play), Louis Riddick (analyst) and Kris Budden (reporter).

