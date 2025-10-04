Florida vs Texas projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 6 | 2025 college football season

By Geoff
Modified Oct 04, 2025 04:05 GMT
Texas quarterback Arch Manning (left) and Florida quarterback DJ Lagway (right) (Image Source: IMAGN)
Texas quarterback Arch Manning (left) and Florida quarterback DJ Lagway (right) (Image Source: IMAGN)

Arch Manning and the No. 9 Texas Longhorns (3-1) visit DJ Lagway and the Florida Gators (1-3, 0-1 in SEC) in Week 6 of the 2025 college football season on Saturday. The SEC clash will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Florida.

Ad

Texas is coming off a 55-0 shutout win over Sam Houston State on Sept. 20 with Manning playing his best game of the season. The sophomore signal-caller completed 18 of 21 passes for 309 yards with three touchdowns and rushed for two TDs as the Longhorns gained its third straight win.

Meanwhile, things isn't going right for Florida after winning its season opener over LIU. They were shocked by USF (18-16) and lost convincingly to Top 25 teams LSU (20-10) and Miami (26-7).

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

After throwing three touchdowns in the Gators 55-0 triumph over LIU, Lagway's passing performance went south. Despite completing 64.7% of his passes in the last three games, the 6-foot-3 QB could only produce two touchdowns and surrendered six interceptions, including five picks against LSU.

Ahead of the Florida-Texas clash, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams:

Florida vs Texas projected starting lineup for Week 6

Florida projected starting lineup

Ad

Here's a look at Florida's projected starters on offense vs Texas:

PosNo.Starter
WR-X3Wilson III, Eugene (RS So)
WR-Z9Sturdivant, J. Michael (RS Sr)
WR-Y8Brown III, Vernell (Fr)
LT58Barber, Austin (RS Sr)
LG77Harris, Knijeah (Jr)
C66Slaughter, Jake (RS Sr)
RG70George Jr., Damieon (RS Sr)
RT53Lovett, Bryce (RS So)
TE89Hansen, Hayden (RS Jr)
QB2Lagway, DJ (So)
RB13Baugh, Jadan (So)
Ad

Here's a look at Florida's projected starters on defense vs Texas:

PosNo.Starter
DE94Sapp, Tyreak (RS Sr.)
NT95Lyons, Jamari (RS Jr.)
DT88Banks, Caleb (RS Sr.)
JACK34Gumbs Jr., George (RS Sr.)
WLB5Graham, Myles (So.)
MLB10Howard, Grayson (Jr.)
LCB27Johnson, Dijon (Jr.)
SS14Castell, Jordan (Jr.)
FS18Thornton, Bryce (Jr.)
RCB28Moore, Devin (Sr.)
NB0Denson, Sharif (Jr.)
Ad

Here's a look at Florida's projected starters on special teams vs Texas:

PosNo.Starter
PT19Doman, Tommy (RS Sr.)
PK29Smack, Trey (Sr.)
KO29Smack, Trey (Sr.)
LS42Underwood, Rocco (RS Sr.)
H19Doman, Tommy (RS Sr.)
PR8Brown III, Vernell (Fr.)
KR8Brown III, Vernell (Fr.)
Ad

Texas projected starting lineup

Here's a look at Texas' projected starters on offense vs Florida:

PosNo.Starter
WR-X1Wingo, Ryan (So)
WR-Z13Livingstone, Parker (RS Fr.)
WR-H0Moore Jr., DeAndre (Jr.)
LT74Goosby, Trevor (RS So.)
LG79Stroh, Connor (RS So.)
C54Hutson, Cole (Sr.)
RG52Campbell, DJ (Sr.)
RT73Baker, Brandon (So)
TE88Endries, Jack (RS Jr.)
QB16Manning, Arch (RS So.)
RB6Clark, Christian (RS Fr.)
Ad

Here's a look at Texas' projected starters on defense vs Florida:

PosNo.Starter
DE91Burke, Ethan (Sr)
NT93Kanu, Hero (RS Jr.)
DT97January, Alex (So.)
EDGE1Simmons, Colin (So)
WLB0Hill Jr., Anthony (Jr.)
MLB18Lefau, Liona (Jr.)
LCB5Muhammad, Malik (Jr.)
SS4McDonald, Jelani (Jr.)
FS16Taaffe, Michael (RS Sr.)
RCB3Guilbeau, Jaylon (Sr.)
NB29Littleton, Graceson (Fr.)
Ad

Here's a look at Texas' projected starters on special teams vs Florida:

PosNo.Starter
PT19Bouwmeester, Jack (RS Sr.)
PK49Shipley, Mason (RS Sr.)
KO15Stone, Will (Sr.)
LS58St. Louis, Lance (Sr.)
H19Bouwmeester, Jack (RS Sr.)
PR21Niblett, Ryan (RS So.)
KR1Wingo, Ryan (So.)
Ad

Florida vs Texas depth chart for Week 6

Florida depth chart

Here's a look at Florida's depth chart for its offense:

PosNo.Player 1NoPlayer 2NoPlayer 3NoPlayer 4NoPlayer 5
WR-X3Wilson III, Eugene RS SO10Hawkins, Tank SO83
Wade, Jackson RS SO
WR-Z9Sturdivant, J. Michael RS SR/TR11Mizell, Aidan RS SO14
Tounkara, Muizz FR
WR-Y8Brown III, Vernell FR4Abrams, TJ RS FR30Spierto, Taylor RS SR0
Montgomery, Naeshaun FR
LT58Barber, Austin RS SR76
Faircloth, Mark RS FR
LG77Harris, Knijeah JR75
Waites, Kamryn RS SR/TR
C66Slaughter, Jake RS SR50Zandamela, Jason RS FR59
Clem, Hayden RS SR
RG70George Jr., Damieon RS SR/TR71
Kearney, Roderick RS SO
RT53Lovett, Bryce RS SO63
Jones, Caden RS SO
TE89Hansen, Hayden RS JR86Livingston, Tony JR7
Jackson, Amir RS FR
QB2Lagway, DJ SO17Jones Jr., Tramell FR15
Bailey, Harrison GR/TR
RB13Baugh, Jadan SO24Jackson, Ja'Kobi RS SR/TR21Daniels, KD RS FR20Clark, Duke FR25
Rubio, Anthony RS SO
Ad

Here's a look at Florida's depth chart for its defense:

PosNo.Player 1NoPlayer 2NoPlayer 3NoPlayer 4NoPlayer 5
DE94Sapp, Tyreak RS SR24James, Kamran JR49Wiggins, Jalen FR
NT95Lyons, Jamari RS JR93Boireau, Michai SO96Brown, Tarvorise RS SO/TR97
Mbatchou, Joseph FR
DT88Banks, Caleb RS SR/TR90Bett, Brendan RS SO/TR33Taylor Jr., Brien SR/TR91
McCloud, Jeramiah FR
JACK34Gumbs Jr., George RS SR/TR11McCray, LJ SO22Asare, Kofi RS JR/TR15Woods, Jayden FR
WLB5Graham, Myles SO8Chiles, Aaron SO44
Johnson, Myles FR
MLB10Howard, Grayson JR/TR29Robinson, Jaden JR7Jackson, Ty FR
LCB27Johnson, Dijon JR4Foster, Teddy RS FR26Grimsley, Jamroc RS FR6Flowers, J'Vari FR3
Konanbanny, Onis FR
SS14Castell, Jordan JR43Allen Jr., Alfonzo RS JR/TR2
Hayward, Lagonza FR
FS18Thornton, Bryce JR9Stubbs, Drake FR
RCB28Moore, Devin SR25McClain, Cormani RS SO/TR16Caraway Jr., Micheal RS SR/TR12Hanks III, Ben FR
NB0Denson, Sharif JR13Gates, Aaron RS SO23
Davis, Josiah RS FR
Ad

Here's a look at Florida's depth chart for its special teams:

PosNo.Player 1NoPlayer 2NoPlayer 3NoPlayer 4NoPlayer 5
PT19Doman, Tommy RS SR/TR46Craig, Hayden FR38
Inglis, Nicholas RS FR
PK29Smack, Trey SR40Rabasco, Brandon RS FR47Noel, Evan FR
KO29Smack, Trey SR40Rabasco, Brandon RS FR47Noel, Evan FR
LS42Underwood, Rocco RS SR39Mulhern, Mack FR
H19Doman, Tommy RS SR/TR46Craig, Hayden FR38
Inglis, Nicholas RS FR
PR8Brown III, Vernell FR10Hawkins, Tank SO3
Wilson III, Eugene RS SO
KR8Brown III, Vernell FR13Baugh, Jadan SO10Hawkins, Tank SO
Ad

Texas depth chart

Here's a look at Texas' depth chart for its offense:

PosNo.Player 1NoPlayer 2NoPlayer 3NoPlayer 4NoPlayer 5
WR-X1Wingo, Ryan SO2Ffrench Jr., Jaime FR21Niblett, Ryan RS SO35
Andersen, Rett RS SO
WR-Z13Livingstone, Parker RS FR3Mosley V, Emmett SO/TR7Lockett, Kaliq FR14
Butler, Aaron RS FR
WR-H0Moore Jr., DeAndre JR17McCutcheon, Daylan FR11
Terry III, Michael FR
LT74Goosby, Trevor RS SO71Brooks, Nick FR
LG79Stroh, Connor RS SO72Umeozulu, Neto RS JR76
Christian, Jackson FR
C54Hutson, Cole SR62Robertson, Connor RS JR51
Cruz, Daniel RS FR
RG52Campbell, DJ SR70Kibble, Nate RS FR63
McBroom, Rick RS JR
RT73Baker, Brandon SO75Chatman, Jaydon RS SO64
Sweeney, Robert RS SO
TE88Endries, Jack RS JR/TR83Shannon, Spencer RS SO84Washington, Jordan RS FR81Townsend, Nick FR85
Winston, Emaree FR
QB16Manning, Arch RS SO18Caldwell, Matthew RS SR/TR15Owens, Trey RS FR8
Lacey Jr., Karle FR
RB6Clark, Christian RS FR4Baxter, CJ RS SO9Gibson, Jerrick SO31Simon, James FR5
Wisner, Quintrevion JR
Ad

Here's a look at Texas' depth chart for its defense:

PosNo.Player 1NoPlayer 2NoPlayer 3NoPlayer 4NoPlayer 5
DE91Burke, Ethan SR19Umeozulu, Zina RS FR40Jackson, Lance FR15Terry, Justus FR
NT93Kanu, Hero RS JR/TR99Brevard, Cole RS SR/TR44Shaw, Travis SR/TR90Sharma, Josiah FR
DT97January, Alex SO98Watson, Maraad SO/TR96Johnson, Lavon JR/TR55
Hills III, Melvin RS FR
EDGE1Simmons, Colin SO8Moore, Trey RS SR/TR14Spence, Brad JR/TR92
Vasek, Colton RS SO
WLB0Hill Jr., Anthony JR26Smith, Ty'Anthony SO37
Cunningham, Jonathan FR
MLB18Lefau, Liona JR30Barnes, Elijah FR
LCB5Muhammad, Malik JR6Black, Kobe SO28
Wilson, Santana RS FR
SS4McDonald, Jelani JR17Filsaime, Xavier RS FR13Hicks, Zelus FR
FS16Taaffe, Michael RS SR2Williams Jr., Derek RS SO9Williams, Jonah FR
RCB3Guilbeau, Jaylon SR24Roberson, Warren RS SO11Phillips, Kade FR
NB29Littleton, Graceson FR23Johnson-Rubell, Jordon SO21
Niblett, Ryan RS SO
Ad

Here's a look at Texas' depth chart for its special teams:

PosNo.Player 1NoPlayer 2NoPlayer 3NoPlayer 4NoPlayer 5
PT19Bouwmeester, Jack RS SR/TR47Heil, Gehrig FR
PK49Shipley, Mason RS SR/TR15Stone, Will SR46
Barnett, Spencer RS FR
KO15Stone, Will SR49Shipley, Mason RS SR/TR46
Barnett, Spencer RS FR
LS58St. Louis, Lance SR42Haver, Tate RS SO
H19Bouwmeester, Jack RS SR/TR47Heil, Gehrig FR
PR21Niblett, Ryan RS SO0
Moore Jr., DeAndre JR
KR5Wingo, Ryan SO0
Moore Jr., DeAndre JR
Ad

How to watch Florida vs Texas? TV channel and live stream details for Week 6

The Florida vs Texas Week 6 encounter will be broadcast and streamed on ESPN. The broadcast team is composed of Bob Wischusen (play-by-play), Louis Riddick (analyst) and Kris Budden (reporter).

Also Read: CFB Insider sends message to Arch Manning amid skepticism over Texas' ability to break Billy Napier's Florida defense in Week 6

About the author
Geoff

Geoff

Twitter icon

Geoffrey Latayan is a journalist who covers college basketball at Sportskeeda. An AB Communication graduate from De La Salle Lipa, he is an avid sports fan who follows college basketball, MLB, NBA and pro wrestling.

As a writer, he's adept at stats and previously covered college sports in the Philippines. Geoff has interviewed former NBA star Detlef Schrempf, although it was way before the "sportsblog" era.

Geoff believes the gap between College sports and major leagues has narrowed thanks to the new stars of the sport, who can give the pro leagues a run for their money.

His favorite college players of all time are Michael Jordan and Allan Iverson. In fact, the Jordan admiration extended to North Carolina becoming his favorite college team as well. Geoff rates Carmelo Anthony winning the national title for Syracuse as his favorite College Sports moment and he is also a die-hard Philadelphia Phillies and Philadelphia 76ers fan.

Know More

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Geoff
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications