Florida vs Texas projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 6 | 2025 college football season
Arch Manning and the No. 9 Texas Longhorns (3-1) visit DJ Lagway and the Florida Gators (1-3, 0-1 in SEC) in Week 6 of the 2025 college football season on Saturday. The SEC clash will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Florida.
Texas is coming off a 55-0 shutout win over Sam Houston State on Sept. 20 with Manning playing his best game of the season. The sophomore signal-caller completed 18 of 21 passes for 309 yards with three touchdowns and rushed for two TDs as the Longhorns gained its third straight win.
Meanwhile, things isn't going right for Florida after winning its season opener over LIU. They were shocked by USF (18-16) and lost convincingly to Top 25 teams LSU (20-10) and Miami (26-7).
After throwing three touchdowns in the Gators 55-0 triumph over LIU, Lagway's passing performance went south. Despite completing 64.7% of his passes in the last three games, the 6-foot-3 QB could only produce two touchdowns and surrendered six interceptions, including five picks against LSU.
Ahead of the Florida-Texas clash, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams:
Florida vs Texas projected starting lineup for Week 6
Florida projected starting lineup
Here's a look at Florida's projected starters on offense vs Texas:
Pos
No.
Starter
WR-X
3
Wilson III, Eugene (RS So)
WR-Z
9
Sturdivant, J. Michael (RS Sr)
WR-Y
8
Brown III, Vernell (Fr)
LT
58
Barber, Austin (RS Sr)
LG
77
Harris, Knijeah (Jr)
C
66
Slaughter, Jake (RS Sr)
RG
70
George Jr., Damieon (RS Sr)
RT
53
Lovett, Bryce (RS So)
TE
89
Hansen, Hayden (RS Jr)
QB
2
Lagway, DJ (So)
RB
13
Baugh, Jadan (So)
Here's a look at Florida's projected starters on defense vs Texas:
Pos
No.
Starter
DE
94
Sapp, Tyreak (RS Sr.)
NT
95
Lyons, Jamari (RS Jr.)
DT
88
Banks, Caleb (RS Sr.)
JACK
34
Gumbs Jr., George (RS Sr.)
WLB
5
Graham, Myles (So.)
MLB
10
Howard, Grayson (Jr.)
LCB
27
Johnson, Dijon (Jr.)
SS
14
Castell, Jordan (Jr.)
FS
18
Thornton, Bryce (Jr.)
RCB
28
Moore, Devin (Sr.)
NB
0
Denson, Sharif (Jr.)
Here's a look at Florida's projected starters on special teams vs Texas:
Pos
No.
Starter
PT
19
Doman, Tommy (RS Sr.)
PK
29
Smack, Trey (Sr.)
KO
29
Smack, Trey (Sr.)
LS
42
Underwood, Rocco (RS Sr.)
H
19
Doman, Tommy (RS Sr.)
PR
8
Brown III, Vernell (Fr.)
KR
8
Brown III, Vernell (Fr.)
Texas projected starting lineup
Here's a look at Texas' projected starters on offense vs Florida:
Pos
No.
Starter
WR-X
1
Wingo, Ryan (So)
WR-Z
13
Livingstone, Parker (RS Fr.)
WR-H
0
Moore Jr., DeAndre (Jr.)
LT
74
Goosby, Trevor (RS So.)
LG
79
Stroh, Connor (RS So.)
C
54
Hutson, Cole (Sr.)
RG
52
Campbell, DJ (Sr.)
RT
73
Baker, Brandon (So)
TE
88
Endries, Jack (RS Jr.)
QB
16
Manning, Arch (RS So.)
RB
6
Clark, Christian (RS Fr.)
Here's a look at Texas' projected starters on defense vs Florida:
Pos
No.
Starter
DE
91
Burke, Ethan (Sr)
NT
93
Kanu, Hero (RS Jr.)
DT
97
January, Alex (So.)
EDGE
1
Simmons, Colin (So)
WLB
0
Hill Jr., Anthony (Jr.)
MLB
18
Lefau, Liona (Jr.)
LCB
5
Muhammad, Malik (Jr.)
SS
4
McDonald, Jelani (Jr.)
FS
16
Taaffe, Michael (RS Sr.)
RCB
3
Guilbeau, Jaylon (Sr.)
NB
29
Littleton, Graceson (Fr.)
Here's a look at Texas' projected starters on special teams vs Florida:
Pos
No.
Starter
PT
19
Bouwmeester, Jack (RS Sr.)
PK
49
Shipley, Mason (RS Sr.)
KO
15
Stone, Will (Sr.)
LS
58
St. Louis, Lance (Sr.)
H
19
Bouwmeester, Jack (RS Sr.)
PR
21
Niblett, Ryan (RS So.)
KR
1
Wingo, Ryan (So.)
Florida vs Texas depth chart for Week 6
Florida depth chart
Here's a look at Florida's depth chart for its offense:
Pos
No.
Player 1
No
Player 2
No
Player 3
No
Player 4
No
Player 5
WR-X
3
Wilson III, Eugene RS SO
10
Hawkins, Tank SO
83
Wade, Jackson RS SO
WR-Z
9
Sturdivant, J. Michael RS SR/TR
11
Mizell, Aidan RS SO
14
Tounkara, Muizz FR
WR-Y
8
Brown III, Vernell FR
4
Abrams, TJ RS FR
30
Spierto, Taylor RS SR
0
Montgomery, Naeshaun FR
LT
58
Barber, Austin RS SR
76
Faircloth, Mark RS FR
LG
77
Harris, Knijeah JR
75
Waites, Kamryn RS SR/TR
C
66
Slaughter, Jake RS SR
50
Zandamela, Jason RS FR
59
Clem, Hayden RS SR
RG
70
George Jr., Damieon RS SR/TR
71
Kearney, Roderick RS SO
RT
53
Lovett, Bryce RS SO
63
Jones, Caden RS SO
TE
89
Hansen, Hayden RS JR
86
Livingston, Tony JR
7
Jackson, Amir RS FR
QB
2
Lagway, DJ SO
17
Jones Jr., Tramell FR
15
Bailey, Harrison GR/TR
RB
13
Baugh, Jadan SO
24
Jackson, Ja'Kobi RS SR/TR
21
Daniels, KD RS FR
20
Clark, Duke FR
25
Rubio, Anthony RS SO
Here's a look at Florida's depth chart for its defense:
Pos
No.
Player 1
No
Player 2
No
Player 3
No
Player 4
No
Player 5
DE
94
Sapp, Tyreak RS SR
24
James, Kamran JR
49
Wiggins, Jalen FR
NT
95
Lyons, Jamari RS JR
93
Boireau, Michai SO
96
Brown, Tarvorise RS SO/TR
97
Mbatchou, Joseph FR
DT
88
Banks, Caleb RS SR/TR
90
Bett, Brendan RS SO/TR
33
Taylor Jr., Brien SR/TR
91
McCloud, Jeramiah FR
JACK
34
Gumbs Jr., George RS SR/TR
11
McCray, LJ SO
22
Asare, Kofi RS JR/TR
15
Woods, Jayden FR
WLB
5
Graham, Myles SO
8
Chiles, Aaron SO
44
Johnson, Myles FR
MLB
10
Howard, Grayson JR/TR
29
Robinson, Jaden JR
7
Jackson, Ty FR
LCB
27
Johnson, Dijon JR
4
Foster, Teddy RS FR
26
Grimsley, Jamroc RS FR
6
Flowers, J'Vari FR
3
Konanbanny, Onis FR
SS
14
Castell, Jordan JR
43
Allen Jr., Alfonzo RS JR/TR
2
Hayward, Lagonza FR
FS
18
Thornton, Bryce JR
9
Stubbs, Drake FR
RCB
28
Moore, Devin SR
25
McClain, Cormani RS SO/TR
16
Caraway Jr., Micheal RS SR/TR
12
Hanks III, Ben FR
NB
0
Denson, Sharif JR
13
Gates, Aaron RS SO
23
Davis, Josiah RS FR
Here's a look at Florida's depth chart for its special teams:
Pos
No.
Player 1
No
Player 2
No
Player 3
No
Player 4
No
Player 5
PT
19
Doman, Tommy RS SR/TR
46
Craig, Hayden FR
38
Inglis, Nicholas RS FR
PK
29
Smack, Trey SR
40
Rabasco, Brandon RS FR
47
Noel, Evan FR
KO
29
Smack, Trey SR
40
Rabasco, Brandon RS FR
47
Noel, Evan FR
LS
42
Underwood, Rocco RS SR
39
Mulhern, Mack FR
H
19
Doman, Tommy RS SR/TR
46
Craig, Hayden FR
38
Inglis, Nicholas RS FR
PR
8
Brown III, Vernell FR
10
Hawkins, Tank SO
3
Wilson III, Eugene RS SO
KR
8
Brown III, Vernell FR
13
Baugh, Jadan SO
10
Hawkins, Tank SO
Texas depth chart
Here's a look at Texas' depth chart for its offense:
Pos
No.
Player 1
No
Player 2
No
Player 3
No
Player 4
No
Player 5
WR-X
1
Wingo, Ryan SO
2
Ffrench Jr., Jaime FR
21
Niblett, Ryan RS SO
35
Andersen, Rett RS SO
WR-Z
13
Livingstone, Parker RS FR
3
Mosley V, Emmett SO/TR
7
Lockett, Kaliq FR
14
Butler, Aaron RS FR
WR-H
0
Moore Jr., DeAndre JR
17
McCutcheon, Daylan FR
11
Terry III, Michael FR
LT
74
Goosby, Trevor RS SO
71
Brooks, Nick FR
LG
79
Stroh, Connor RS SO
72
Umeozulu, Neto RS JR
76
Christian, Jackson FR
C
54
Hutson, Cole SR
62
Robertson, Connor RS JR
51
Cruz, Daniel RS FR
RG
52
Campbell, DJ SR
70
Kibble, Nate RS FR
63
McBroom, Rick RS JR
RT
73
Baker, Brandon SO
75
Chatman, Jaydon RS SO
64
Sweeney, Robert RS SO
TE
88
Endries, Jack RS JR/TR
83
Shannon, Spencer RS SO
84
Washington, Jordan RS FR
81
Townsend, Nick FR
85
Winston, Emaree FR
QB
16
Manning, Arch RS SO
18
Caldwell, Matthew RS SR/TR
15
Owens, Trey RS FR
8
Lacey Jr., Karle FR
RB
6
Clark, Christian RS FR
4
Baxter, CJ RS SO
9
Gibson, Jerrick SO
31
Simon, James FR
5
Wisner, Quintrevion JR
Here's a look at Texas' depth chart for its defense:
Pos
No.
Player 1
No
Player 2
No
Player 3
No
Player 4
No
Player 5
DE
91
Burke, Ethan SR
19
Umeozulu, Zina RS FR
40
Jackson, Lance FR
15
Terry, Justus FR
NT
93
Kanu, Hero RS JR/TR
99
Brevard, Cole RS SR/TR
44
Shaw, Travis SR/TR
90
Sharma, Josiah FR
DT
97
January, Alex SO
98
Watson, Maraad SO/TR
96
Johnson, Lavon JR/TR
55
Hills III, Melvin RS FR
EDGE
1
Simmons, Colin SO
8
Moore, Trey RS SR/TR
14
Spence, Brad JR/TR
92
Vasek, Colton RS SO
WLB
0
Hill Jr., Anthony JR
26
Smith, Ty'Anthony SO
37
Cunningham, Jonathan FR
MLB
18
Lefau, Liona JR
30
Barnes, Elijah FR
LCB
5
Muhammad, Malik JR
6
Black, Kobe SO
28
Wilson, Santana RS FR
SS
4
McDonald, Jelani JR
17
Filsaime, Xavier RS FR
13
Hicks, Zelus FR
FS
16
Taaffe, Michael RS SR
2
Williams Jr., Derek RS SO
9
Williams, Jonah FR
RCB
3
Guilbeau, Jaylon SR
24
Roberson, Warren RS SO
11
Phillips, Kade FR
NB
29
Littleton, Graceson FR
23
Johnson-Rubell, Jordon SO
21
Niblett, Ryan RS SO
Here's a look at Texas' depth chart for its special teams:
Pos
No.
Player 1
No
Player 2
No
Player 3
No
Player 4
No
Player 5
PT
19
Bouwmeester, Jack RS SR/TR
47
Heil, Gehrig FR
PK
49
Shipley, Mason RS SR/TR
15
Stone, Will SR
46
Barnett, Spencer RS FR
KO
15
Stone, Will SR
49
Shipley, Mason RS SR/TR
46
Barnett, Spencer RS FR
LS
58
St. Louis, Lance SR
42
Haver, Tate RS SO
H
19
Bouwmeester, Jack RS SR/TR
47
Heil, Gehrig FR
PR
21
Niblett, Ryan RS SO
0
Moore Jr., DeAndre JR
KR
5
Wingo, Ryan SO
0
Moore Jr., DeAndre JR
How to watch Florida vs Texas? TV channel and live stream details for Week 6
The Florida vs Texas Week 6 encounter will be broadcast and streamed on ESPN. The broadcast team is composed of Bob Wischusen (play-by-play), Louis Riddick (analyst) and Kris Budden (reporter).
